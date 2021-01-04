Dagenham firm named and shamed for not paying workers minimum wage

Published: 4:58 PM January 4, 2021

Adi's Hand Car Wash traded in Bonham Road, but the firm was dissolved in February 2019. - Credit: Google Maps

A company which operated in Dagenham has been named and shamed for not paying two workers the minimum wage.

Adi's Hand Car Wash Ltd is one of 139 firms found to have short-changed employees.

It is included on a government list published on Thursday, December 31.

Adi's Hand Car Wash, which traded in Bonham Road, failed to pay £7,750.84 to two workers, according to the government.

The company was dissolved on February 19, 2019. The Post has not been able to contact the firm.

Altogether, the 139 companies, which were investigated between 2016 and 2018, failed to pay £6.7million to more than 95,000 workers.

The government has described it as "a flagrant breach of employment law".

The offending companies range from small businesses to large multinationals employing thousands across the country.

Business minister Paul Scully said: "Paying the minimum wage is not optional, it is the law.

"It is never acceptable for any employer to short-change their workers, but it is especially disappointing to see huge household names who absolutely should know better on this list.

"This should serve as a wake-up call to named employers and a reminder to everyone of the importance of paying workers what they are legally entitled to.

"Make no mistake, those who fail to follow minimum wage rules will be caught out and made to pay."

Bryan Sanderson, who chairs the Low Pay Commission, said: "There can be no excuses for non-compliance with the minimum wage rates.

"Those affected are among the most needy and vulnerable in our country. The companies concerned should be deeply ashamed of their performance."

The hourly rate for the minimum wage depends on your age and whether you’re an apprentice. Anyone aged 25 or over is entitled to £8.72.

Employers who pay workers less than the minimum wage have to pay back arrears of wages to the worker at current minimum wage rates.

They also face financial penalties of up to 200 per cent of arrears, capped at £10,000 per worker, which are paid to the government.

The companies on the list have paid back workers and were forced to pay financial penalties, according to the department for business, energy and industrial strategy.