Barking and Dagenham leader hails fund to support Afghan refugees

Published: 7:00 AM September 9, 2021

The leader of Barking and Dagenham Council has backed a fund set up by London mayor Sadiq Khan to help Afghan refugees.

The pot of funding aims to provide a way for more people to donate to help refugees build a life in London.

An appeal is being run by the London Refugee Foundation with help from City Hall, London Councils and charitable funders.

Cllr Darren Rodwell said: "Barking and Dagenham, like councils up and down the country, is responding to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan and is helping to support families fleeing persecution.

"Ours is a welcoming borough and we have a proud history of supporting the most disadvantaged in our communities.

"We continue to work with our partners locally as well as residents to offer support to as many families as we can, while managing existing pressures and priorities for the council."

He said a number of people have contacted him wishing to do something for families coming to London.

"Right now, the best way to help is to join this London-wide effort," he said.

To donate, visit giving.londoncf.org.uk/cf/london-refugee-response