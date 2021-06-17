Air ambulance scrambled after man 'taken ill' in Barking Park

Published: 9:49 AM June 17, 2021

Police and paramedics were called to Barking Park last night (June 16) to reports of a man taken ill. - Credit: Ken Mears

An air ambulance was scrambled after a man was reportedly taken ill in Barking Park last night.

Police were called at about 8.35pm on Wednesday, June 16 to reports of a man taken ill in the park in Longbridge Road.



Officers, paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance all attended the scene.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "The man, who is believed to be aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains."

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.