Barking air cadet scoops Jack Petchey Foundation award

PUBLISHED: 10:05 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 27 February 2019

Yugesh with his award. Picture: JACK PETCHEY FOUNDATION

Yugesh with his award. Picture: JACK PETCHEY FOUNDATION

Archant

A 17-year-old air cadet has scooped a prestigious Jack Petchey Foundation achievement award.

Corporal Yugesh Sundharam of 1147 Barking Squadron was among the winners at the ExCel Centre event on Sunday.

He received a medallion, framed certificate and £250.

Group captain, Al Lewis, said: “This was the most inspiring celebration of achievements I have been to.

“It means an enormous amount to the lives of our young people, whether it be recognition of their contributions and achievements or financial support for overseas expeditions and trips.”

Despite not being with the squadron very long, Yugesh proved himself to be a positive addition reaching milestones including getting his master cadet badge, St John Ambulance activity first aid badge and his blue wings flying badge. He has also been accepted for a civilian gliding scholarship.

Yugesh decided to spend his £250 grant on equipment for his squadron.

Sir Jack Petchey CBE, aged 93, said: “I am passionate about our awards scheme which enables young people to be recognised, valued and rewarded for their positive contributions to society.”

