Manager celebrates 25 years working for supermarket
- Credit: Aldi
A supermarket worker and avid charity fundraiser has celebrated 25 years of serving customers.
Aneta Tipping joined Aldi in 1996 as a Seven Kings store assistant, before progressing to her current role as Dagenham store manager in 2007.
Over the years, she has worked at and helped to open a number of east London stores, including Upminster in 2007, while helping to train and manage many junior colleagues.
Aneta has also organised a range of in-store fundraising activities for Aldi’s dedicated charity Teenage Cancer Trust.
After marking 25 years this month, Aneta said: “I’ve loved every moment of working here and want to thank my amazing colleagues who make it such a great place to come to work every day.”
Aldi UK regional managing director Graham Hetherington said: "Colleagues like Aneta are the cornerstone of our business and I thank her for her continued dedication throughout the last 25 years."
