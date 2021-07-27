News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Manager celebrates 25 years working for supermarket

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:11 PM July 27, 2021   
Aldi employee Aneta Tipping has celebrated her 25-year work anniversary.

A supermarket worker and avid charity fundraiser has celebrated 25 years of serving customers.

Aneta Tipping joined Aldi in 1996 as a Seven Kings store assistant, before progressing to her current role as Dagenham store manager in 2007.

Over the years, she has worked at and helped to open a number of east London stores, including Upminster in 2007, while helping to train and manage many junior colleagues.

Aneta has also organised a range of in-store fundraising activities for Aldi’s dedicated charity Teenage Cancer Trust. 

After marking 25 years this month, Aneta said: “I’ve loved every moment of working here and want to thank my amazing colleagues who make it such a great place to come to work every day.”  

Aldi UK regional managing director Graham Hetherington said: "Colleagues like Aneta are the cornerstone of our business and I thank her for her continued dedication throughout the last 25 years."

