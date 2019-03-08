Here’s to Alf! Second World War Royal Marine celebrates his 100th birthday

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:07 09 October 2019

Marine veterans Lawrence Morris and Terry Galsworthy join Alf Rudgeley to celebrate his 100th birthday. Picture: Ken Mears

Marine veterans Lawrence Morris and Terry Galsworthy join Alf Rudgeley to celebrate his 100th birthday. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Friends and family travelled from near and far to help a Second World War Royal Marine and great-grandfather celebrate his 100th birthday.

Family and friends gather to celebrate the 100th birthday of Alf Rudgeley. Picture: Ken MearsFamily and friends gather to celebrate the 100th birthday of Alf Rudgeley. Picture: Ken Mears

Alfred Rudgeley, who was born in Becontree and lived in Kier Hardie Way and Bevan Avenue in Barking for most of his married life, toasted the milestone at The Cranleigh in Hornchurch on Monday, October 7.

He was joined by about 50 of his beloved, including grandchildren and great-grandchildren from Australia, as well as a surprise visit from two marine veterans.

His 91-year-old brother from Leicester, a cousin from Cambridge and another who arrived from Southampton in a taxi were also among those who joined the occasion.

Alf Rudgeley raising a glass to toast his 100th birthday. Picture: Ken MearsAlf Rudgeley raising a glass to toast his 100th birthday. Picture: Ken Mears

"He just loved it all; he was quite emotional in the end," daughter-in-law Denise Rudgeley said.

"We had a wonderful day, it was just amazing."

Mr Rudgeley, who now lives in Leigh-on-sea, did not want gifts and will donate any money he receives to Royal Marine veterans.

He was presented with a plaque by the visiting marines and has received a signed shirt from his football team West Ham, as well as cards from the Queen and secretary of state.

