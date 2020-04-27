Person in hospital after skip lorry overturns on A13 in Barking

A person was taken to hospital after a skip lorry overturned and hit the central reservation on the A13 in Barking. Picture: Alan Brown Archant

A person has been taken to hospital after a skip lorry oveturned closing the eastbound carriageway of the A13.

The route had been fully blocked at the exit of the A13 Movers Lane Underpass in Barking after the lorry collided with the central reservation and overturned.

Queues built up on the approach and tailbacks extended as far back as the Beckton Interchange.

Traffic was also queuing southbound on the A406 approaching Beckton Roundabout, with queues extending towards the Barking Flyover.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We were called at 2.36pm today (April 27) to reports of a road traffic collision on the A13 at the junction of Gascoigne Road, Barking.

“We sent two ambulance crews and an incident response officer. We treated a person at the scene and took them to hospital.”

The police were called at 2.36pm and reports no serious injuries. Road closures have been in place.