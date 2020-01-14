Search

Investigation following Dagenham house fire

PUBLISHED: 08:01 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:01 14 January 2020

A fire damaged part of a roof at a house in Alibon Road, Dagenham, on January 11. Picture: Google

An investigation is underway into what caused a house fire which damaged part of a roof.

Four fire engines and 25 firefighters were called to the blaze at a house in Alibon Road, Dagenham on Saturday, January 11.

A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman said: "Part of the rear extension on the roof on the ground floor was damaged by the blaze. There were no reports of any injuries."

The brigade was called at 3.06pm and the flames were under control by 3.49pm. Crews from Dagenham, Barking and Ilford fire stations attended.

