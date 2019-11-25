Dagenham students meet the Queen in surprise appearance in central London

The Queen meets students from All Saints School in Dagenham. The young people had a private audience with the Queen and Sir David Attenborough after an awards ceremony at Chatham House in central London. Picture: Chatham House. Chatham House

Dagenham students have met the Queen in a surprise appearance in central London.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A souvenir from the November 20 event: the Queen's signature. Picture: Nick Pauro. A souvenir from the November 20 event: the Queen's signature. Picture: Nick Pauro.

It was the end of an already busy school trip for the All Saints Year 13 students when the Queen spoke at a Westminster event celebrating the work of David Attenborough and the BBC on Blue Planet II.

The politics students met the Queen and Sir David in a private audience after he and the BBC won the Chatham House Prize last week. It praised their efforts to highlight the issue of plastics polluting the world's oceans.

You may also want to watch:

"It was quite an unbelievable moment," said All Saints assistant head Nick Pauro. "It was amazing to hear what the BBC and Sir David have done.

"The BBC were really positive in talking to our students when talking about science and broadcasting and searching for truth.

"Sir David and the Queen spent a great deal of time [with our students].

"They got to meet the head of state and understand more about our country.

"It created a new horizon for them, forget about broadening horizons."