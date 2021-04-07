Pedestrian crossing improvements after campaign by Dagenham pupils

Published: 5:00 PM April 7, 2021

Pupils at All Saints celebrate improvements to the crossing near their school. - Credit: Nick Pauro

Pupils have celebrated after changes were made to a pedestrian crossing near their school.

Thanks to a group of young campaigners from All Saints Catholic School in Terling Road, Dagenham, children now have a wider crossing and more time to get across.

Francisc Vladovici Poplauschi said: "I joined the school council in Year 7 and we have done so many things to make our school better.

"Now, in Year 11, it is absolutely brilliant to have made a lasting impact to the wider community."

Members of the secondary school's council carried out a survey of 400 fellow pupils two years ago. That study highlighted bus services and road safety as key concerns.

The young leaders then swung into action, meeting with representatives from Transport for London (TfL).

Extra services on the 105 bus route - which the school estimates amounts to £1million a year - and redesign of safety railings were among the measures that followed.

Repair and widening of the crossing in Wood Lane - which is between Whalebone Lane South and CU London's base at the former Civic Centre - has now been added to the pupils' list of achievements.

The green man timer has also been increased by 10 seconds to allow pupils more time to cross.

The win has been hailed by the school as benefiting pupils not only from All Saints, but also from nearby Robert Clack School and William Bellamy Primary School.

Francisc said: "People of all ages and from all over the borough now have a wider, clearer and safer crossing on a very busy road.

"We thank all the council and TfL people who listened to us and acted on this matter and all our friends in Barking and Dagenham Citizens for their support," the 15-year-old added.

All Saints' deputy headteacher, Nick Pauro, said: "Our pupil stories are powerful and can inspire others to step into public life. This has shown them all that if you keep moving forward with positive steps, you can shape the world around you for the better.

"We are very proud of the whole school council for making this happen."

Barking and Dagenham Citizens is a group which develops campaigning and leadership skills.