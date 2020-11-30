All Saints aims to raise £5k for charity in memory of pupil who died of cancer

Lora during a visit to Barking by the Queen. Lora sadly died in August from cancer. Picture: Family of Lora Milenkova Archant

A school is taking on a charity challenge to raise £5,000 in honour of a pupil who died unexpectedly of cancer.

Lora went to Eastbury Primary School then on to All Saints where staff are to complete MacMillan's 10 day 5km challenge. Picture: Family of Lora Milenkova Lora went to Eastbury Primary School then on to All Saints where staff are to complete MacMillan's 10 day 5km challenge. Picture: Family of Lora Milenkova

Staff at All Saints Catholic School and Technology College in Wood Lane, Dagenham, are planning to run 5km a day for 10 days in memory of pupil Lora Milenkova.

To honour Lora’s strength and spirit, All Saints is taking part in cancer charity Macmillan’s 10-day, 5km challenge.

Headteacher Clare Cantle said: “Lora embodied all our school is about, being the positive change we want to see in our community.

“The way she overcame obstacles is a reminder to all of us to be resilient and that if we want to make a difference, there is often a difficult road ahead with difficult choices.

“I am so grateful and proud to work with a staff body who jumped at the chance to take part in what is a very tough challenge and they have done so with great positive energy,” she added.

The challenge is to complete 5km every day for 10 days in a row, either by taking it on solo or dividing the distance as part of a team.

Ms Cantle, staff and the secondary school’s dog, Max, are aiming to complete the challenge and are fundraising via a JustGiving page online.

The page states: “Please do all you can to help us achieve this significant milestone and make it a Christmas to remember for all the right reasons.”

In a statement, Lora’s family said: “We are very grateful to everyone in All Saints School for their continuous support in this difficult time.

“They have not forgotten our Lora and through events like this she continues to take part in the school’s life.

“Our family is very touched and appreciative of the kindness and care we receive. A huge thank you from us.”

Lora died at home in August aged just 14. The youngster, who dreamed of competing in the Paralympics, had been first diagnosed with cancer when in Year 4 at Eastbury Primary School.

The Jack Petchey award winner lost a leg to the disease, but recovered only for the cancer to return without anyone’s knowledge.

A campaign in September to raise money towards Lora’s funeral costs saw the £3,000 target smashed with £3,736 donated.