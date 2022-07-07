'Fake' Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Burberry accessories and clothes were been seized from a market stall in Barking - Credit: Barking and Dagenham Council

'Fake' Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Burberry accessories and clothes have been seized from a market stall in Barking, according to the council.

Barking and Dagenham Council's trading standards team led the operation last week, during which they removed 154 allegedly counterfeit items from a trader operating at Vicarage Field Shopping Centre.

Bags, belts watches, shawls, tracksuits and T-shirts were among the items seized by enforcement officers on June 28, along with illicit shisha tobacco products.

A council spokesperson said they are now looking to take action through the courts.

The council's safety chief, Cllr Syed Ghani, said: “This was a great, planned operation, which has resulted in our trading standards officers taking a large number of fake goods off of the streets.

“We always welcome traders and businesses to operate in the borough, but they must play by the rules.

"Any businesses that think of selling fake goods, should please think again as we will seek them out and we will prosecute.”

To report concerns about businesses that may be selling counterfeit goods email tradingstandards@lbbd.gov.uk.