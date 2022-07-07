'Fake' Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Burberry goods seized at market
- Credit: Barking and Dagenham Council
'Fake' Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Burberry accessories and clothes have been seized from a market stall in Barking, according to the council.
Barking and Dagenham Council's trading standards team led the operation last week, during which they removed 154 allegedly counterfeit items from a trader operating at Vicarage Field Shopping Centre.
Bags, belts watches, shawls, tracksuits and T-shirts were among the items seized by enforcement officers on June 28, along with illicit shisha tobacco products.
A council spokesperson said they are now looking to take action through the courts.
The council's safety chief, Cllr Syed Ghani, said: “This was a great, planned operation, which has resulted in our trading standards officers taking a large number of fake goods off of the streets.
“We always welcome traders and businesses to operate in the borough, but they must play by the rules.
"Any businesses that think of selling fake goods, should please think again as we will seek them out and we will prosecute.”
Most Read
- 1 Thousands set to descend on Dagenham for music fest as licence approved
- 2 NHS trust celebrates success in cutting long-term waiting list to almost zero following administrative error
- 3 Council clears illegal encampment under Ripple Road flyover
- 4 Wanted: Man sought after aggravated burglaries, failing to appear in court
- 5 Barking and Dagenham gets lowly ranking for 'healthy streets'
- 6 Serving Met officer suspended from duty after stalking charge
- 7 DVLA issues urgent warning to drivers in UK
- 8 Inquest told Zara Aleena died from head and neck injuries
- 9 Jailed: 8 east London offenders put behind bars in June
- 10 Jailed: Burglar who stole equipment worth more than £3k from car repair centre
To report concerns about businesses that may be selling counterfeit goods email tradingstandards@lbbd.gov.uk.