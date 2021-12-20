News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Amazon delivery station in Barking opens in time for Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 5:23 PM December 20, 2021
Amazon UK Services Ltd 43010 DRM4 Barking Christian Pearson

Amazon Barking delivery change manager Christian Pearson at the new station in Thames Road - Credit: UNP

Amazon has opened a new delivery station in Barking, creating at least 50 jobs. 

Amazon Logistics has announced the 10,000sqm building in Thames Road is now fully operational, serving customers just in time for Christmas. 

The delivery station has created more than 50 permanent jobs, the company says, as well as new delivery driver opportunities for independent and Amazon Flex partners. 

Launching the site, Amazon Barking delivery change manager Christian Pearson said: “The team at Amazon in Barking is ready to deliver for our customers ahead of a great festive shopping season, while also creating local job opportunities across a wide range of disciplines in a safe and welcoming environment.”

Amazon UK Services Ltd 43010DRM4 BarkingCase study Antonia Voinea

Amazon worker Antonia Voinea in the Barking delivery station - Credit: UNP

Amazon says delivery stations "power the last mile of its order process" and help speed up deliveries for customers. 

Packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighbouring Amazon fulfilment and sortation centres, then loaded into vehicles to be taken to customers’ doors.

