Scout helping represent the UK at world jamboree

Amy Murrell is helping represent the UK at the 24th World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia in the US. Picture: Scouts. Scouts

A scout from Dagenham is helping represent the UK at the World Scout Jamboree in the United States.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Amy will be working as part of the Canopy Support Team, helping scouts explore the tree tops. Picture: Scouts. Amy will be working as part of the Canopy Support Team, helping scouts explore the tree tops. Picture: Scouts.

Amy Murrell, 22, will be meeting people from all over the globe at the event, which draws 40,000 scouts.

She will be participating in a skills exchange and will be challenged to think about global issues in new ways.

Until Friday, August 2, Amy will be at the West Virginia site as a member of the International Service Team, which helps run the jamboree.

A multinational team of adults, the IST works to make the event happen.

Nearly 1,000 of the 6,000 people who make up the IST come from the UK - including instructors, doctors and caterers.

Amy is part of the Canopy Support Team, a group of 35 helping young people climb, zip wire and explore the tree tops.

Speaking before she set off, she said she was looking forward to meeting people from other countries and is going to try to learn some new languages.

She added: "I hope to build my confidence in engaging with new people and I hope this will help me with my job back home."

You may also want to watch:

Back home, Amy is the assistant section leader at the Seventh Walthamstow Scout Group.

The World Scout Jamboree happens every four years. This is the 24th event.

It's being hosted jointly by the US, Canada and Mexico. With a theme of "unlock a new world", a focus will be on sustainability.

UK chief scout Bear Grylls opened the celebration.

"[Jamborees] are incredible festivals of peace, friendship and adventure.

"Young people will make friends for life with people from over 150 countries, experience different food, language and culture while learning new skills. It will be the journey of a lifetime."

Scouts from all over the world raised more than £14million so they could be at the jamboree.

Around 5,000 of those are from the UK. They spent a total of 48,000 days preparing for it.

According to UK Scouts, there are more than 638,000 involved in the organisation across the country.

The goal of the scouts is to build character in young people and give them practical and employability skills.