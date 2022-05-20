News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

40 firefighters tackle Anchor Close blaze

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 9:53 AM May 20, 2022
Updated: 10:43 AM May 20, 2022
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a flat in Barking

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a flat in Barking - Credit: LFB

Around 40 firefighters attended a fire on Anchor Close in Barking this morning. 

The London Fire Brigade was called at around 8.30am on May 20.

Six engines have been deployed to the scene, where part of a four-roomed flat on the second floor of a residential block was alight. 

Half of the building's roof and loft space was also on fire.

One woman left the building before the Brigade arrived and was treated on scene by London Ambulance Service (LAS) crews after suffering from smoke inhalation. 

Station Commander Gary Wilson, who was at the scene, reports that "smoke in the area has now subsided.

He added: "One of the Brigade's new 64-metre turntable ladders was used to get water on to the roof of the building externally.

Most Read

  1. 1 Dagenham and West Ham accused in court after drugs raids
  2. 2 40 firefighters tackle Anchor Close blaze
  3. 3 Savvy driver saves ducks who had strayed onto the A13
  1. 4 Dagenham cat with misshapen eye struggles to find home
  2. 5 TfL Consultation opens on plans to extend ULEZ into greater London
  3. 6 70 firefighters tackle Dagenham house fire
  4. 7 Homes under the Planner: Applications submitted or approved recently
  5. 8 Thunderstorms to hit London this evening warns Met Office
  6. 9 Iceland offers over 60s discount on shopping bill every week
  7. 10 Council leader on the borough's future, CPZs and receiving death threats

"It was also used as an observation tower, providing crews with an aerial view of the incident to help identify remaining hot spots."

One of the London Fire Brigade's 64-metre ladders was used at the scene of the flat fire on Anchor Close

One of the London Fire Brigade's 64-metre ladders was used at the scene of the flat fire on Anchor Close - Credit: LFB

The Brigade's 999 Control Officers took 10 calls to the blaze. 

The fire was under control by 10am.

Fire crews from Barking, Plaistow, East Ham, Ilford and Wennington fire stations are at the scene. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.


London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Barking News
Barking and Dagenham News
East London News

Don't Miss

Chelmsford Crown Court. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

London Live News

Dagenham woman to face trial on numerous robbery charges

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Woman from Bethnal Green and man from Ockendon on trial for causing death of baby boy

London Live News

Baby boy died from 'whiplash' injuries caused by shaking, trial hears

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
River Road in Barking.

London Live News

Fire at Barking recycling centre

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Numerous emergency services vehicles were seen outside the Heathway Shopping centre in Dagenham in response to the incident

London Live News

Boy, 5, dies after 'unexplained' incident off Heathway

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon