With the warm weather set to continue, Barking’s thriving new rental neighbourhood Apo (a-part-of.com) Barking is hosting a series of community events this summer for local people to enjoy.

It all kicks off with the first outdoor market of the year this weekend.

On Saturday June 18 from 11am to 3.30pm, the street market will be held at the heart of the Apo Barking community, on the banks of the River Roding and opposite Abbey Park.

In collaboration with ACE events, the market is open to everyone, from residents and locals to visitors from the wider Barking area.

A selection of locally sourced products as well as a scrumptious variety of international street food will be available – it’s the perfect day to enjoy an alfresco lunch with friends and soak up the glorious riverside sunshine.

Artisanal stalls from burgers, seafood and chips to crepes, coffees and granolas, will bring a taste of the world’s cuisines to the doorstep of this flourishing new district, while independent creatives and traders will be offering jewellery, pet accessories, vegan soaps, flowers and plants.

Live music from local band Jazz Flavours will soundtrack the day, with their unique hybrid twist of Jazz, Pop, Rock, Motown and Soul celebrating the cultural vibrancy of London’s East End.

The market is free to attend for everyone. To register interest, visit Eventbrite and search ‘East London Street Food Market, Apo Barking’.

New rental neighbourhood Apo Barking celebrates its thriving community of residents

Since its launch in December 2020, Apo Barking has gone from strength to strength, becoming home to a diverse and buzzing community of residents.

The development is now fully occupied with all 595 of its studios, one and two-bedroom apartments let.

Having reached 100% occupancy at record speed, Apo Barking offers a distinctive residential membership model where residents can enjoy a flexible, connected style of modern renting – and it’s pet friendly too.

Apartments at Apo Barking are thoughtfully-designed to accommodate modern life, while a selection of communal amenities and shared spaces allow residents to come together to live, work

and play, supporting the increasing need for our homes to facilitate remote working and socialising following the pandemic.

These include a versatile co-working space aptly named The Local, state-of-the-art gym, wellness studio, communal hosting kitchen and a large rooftop terrace.

These spaces play host to Apo’s engaging events programme, which offers residents bespoke activities such as live music sessions in collaboration with local artists, pub quiz nights, cosy movie nights, yoga classes, coffee-tasting workshops and tasty street food markets.

The team at Apo aim to support local businesses and organisations through its community events, to help drive buzz and excitement to this area.

Apo’s mission has been to establish a dynamic community network which proactively listens to its members.

Apo’s user-friendly app builds the Apo Barking community by connecting neighbours, with a popular chat function sparking new conversations about activity across the development and local news.

Residents can also ask for advice, access exclusive local offers, manage their own clubs and book places at members’ events using this app.

This unique concept of connected living is exactly why Apo are succeeding where traditional landlords are unable to deliver what modern renters want; more than just a place to live, Apo caters for the post-lockdown trend of people working, socialising and entertaining from their home, offering residents a flexible, hassle-free lifestyle.

Following this great success in Barking, Apo has recently launched a second scheme in Kew Bridge, having welcomed the first residents back in January.

Apo Kew Bridge provides a collection of 487 studio to three bed apartments across four buildings, wrapped around Brentford Community Stadium.

Following the established model of Apo Barking, whilst morphing to the individual personality of Kew Bridge, the new development is set to follow in the footprints of Apo’s success in Barking.