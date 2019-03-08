'Devastated and broken' family appeals for information after death of Dagenham teen

The family of Kane Johnson are appealing for information about his death. He was found in the Thames on April 21 and the incident is being treated as unexplained. Picture: via MPS. via MPS

The family of a Dagenham teenager who was found dead in the River Thames has appealed for anyone who saw him in the days up to his disappearance to contact the police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kane Johnson seen on CCTV on Longbridge Road on the night of his disappearance. Picture: via MPS. Kane Johnson seen on CCTV on Longbridge Road on the night of his disappearance. Picture: via MPS.

The body of Kane Johnson, 18, was recovered from the river near Lambeth Bridge on April 21, Easter Sunday.

Kane had left his home in Dagenham on April 10, but never came back. His family reported him missing.

So far, nothing has suggested his death is suspicious. Following the post-mortem, it is being treated as unexplained.

In a statement, the family said it was "devastated and broken" by the death.

The shop Kane Johnson was seen outside on the night of his disappearance and the bus stop he left from towards central London. Picture: Google. The shop Kane Johnson was seen outside on the night of his disappearance and the bus stop he left from towards central London. Picture: Google.

CCTV footage seen by officers shows Kane outside Longbridge Food and Wine on Longbridge Road just before midnight on the day of his disappearance.

Kane was seen talking to a male at the bus stop outside the shop, according to police, who is described as being white, wearing grey joggers with a black stripe, a white t-shirt and black trainers.

You may also want to watch:

He spoke with Kane for a short time and then left towards Becontree Avenue.

The police said they are keen to speak with anyone at the bus stop, but especially the person who spoke to Kane.

It's then thought Kane boarded an N15 bus at around 12.30am heading towards central London.

The police don't know how or why he ended up at Lambeth Bridge.

Det Sgt Fiona Robinson said: "We have blanks in our timeline between Kane being seen in the CCTV footage at Longbridge Road and his body being recovered.

"I believe that people may be able to help fill in those blanks, which would, at the very least, bring a measure of comfort to Kane's family."

Kane left home wearing a black Ralph Lauren t-shirt, black Fila sweatshirt, black Tommy Hilfiger jacket, grey shorts, black Fila tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers with beige soles, police said.

Anyone with information about the days leading up to the death of Kane is being asked to call Det Sgt Robinson on 07741 686 981 or email her at Fiona.Robinson@met.police.uk.

An inquest into the death has been opened, with a date set for the end of this year.