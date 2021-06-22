Appeal for help as girl, 17, reported missing from Dagenham
Published: 4:54 PM June 22, 2021 Updated: 5:00 PM June 22, 2021
The police are appealing for help to find a teenage girl who has been missing for a week.
Officers have urged anyone who has seen the 17-year-old, named only as Tia, or those with information about where she is to get in touch.
Tia went missing from Dagenham on Tuesday, June 15.
Anyone who can help should call the police on 101.
