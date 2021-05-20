News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man killed in crash between motorcycle and car in Dagenham

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 7:52 AM May 20, 2021   
Longbridge Road in Dagenham

A car and a motorcycle collided in Longbridge Road in Dagenham. - Credit: Google

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a car in Dagenham.

Police were called to Longbridge Road, shortly after 10.15pm last Friday, May 14, and found a 21-year-old man seriously injured. 

Despite the efforts of emergency services at the scene and an off-duty officer giving CPR, the man died a short time later. 

His next of kin have been informed. 

The car and the driver stopped at the scene. 

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command would like to speak with anyone with information about the collision.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has dashcam footage is asked to call the witness appeal line on 020 8597 4874 or via 101, quoting reference CAD 8669/14MAY. 

Metropolitan Police
Dagenham News

