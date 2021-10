Published: 1:36 PM October 8, 2021

Ellie Mae, 15, has been missing from the Dagenham area since September 28. - Credit: Met Police / Havering MPS Twitter

A teenage girl has been missing from the Dagenham area for 10 days.

Ellie Mae, 15, has not been seen since September 28.

Police officers have launched an appeal because they are concerned for her safety.

She is believed to be in the Dagenham area.

Anyone who has seen her or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 21MIS029951.