Appeal to help find missing girl who may be in Dagenham, Ilford or Stratford

Published: 5:40 PM May 5, 2021

Aliyah Nobre was last seen at about 8pm on Monday, May 3 in Bletchley. - Credit: Courtesy Marina Cabral

An appeal has been launched for help to find a missing 14 year-old girl.

Aliyah Nobre was last seen at about 8pm on Monday, May 3 and the family believe she may be in Dagenham, Ilford or Stratford.

Aliyah's aunt urged her niece to come home. - Credit: Courtesy of Marina Cabral

Marina Cabral, Aliyah's aunt from Dagenham, said: "If anyone sees her, please contact the police as soon as possible. She is vulnerable and needs to be found."

Aliyah was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans and a black parka style coat. She was carrying a small bag.

She is 5ft 6ins tall with dark brown, shoulder length hair with light brown highlights.

Addressing Aliyah, Marina said: "You are not in trouble. We just want you to come home. We all love you. You are very important to us."

Aliyah also has links to Manchester as well as Milton Keynes and Aylesbury. Police believe she could also be travelling by train.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, call police on 101 and use the reference 43210188869.