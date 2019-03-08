Search

Missing: Pensioner who failed to arrive in Barking after boarding train to visit family

PUBLISHED: 11:59 23 July 2019

Police are appealing for help in tracing Thomas Standley, 86, who went missing while travelling from Suffolk to Barking. Picture: Suffolk Police

Suffolk Police

Police are appealing for help in tracing a pensioner who took a train to Barking but never arrived.

Thomas Standley, 86, bought a one way ticket from Sudbury station, in Suffolk, yesterday (Monday, July 22) so he could visit family in east London.

However, he failed to arrive in Barking or return home and has not contacted relatives.

He is described as white, 5ft 10in tall and of thin build. He has short white hair, a small amount of stubble and speaks with a London accent.

He is believed to be wearing a long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and either black or brown shoes.

Police believe he took the 5.32pm train from Sudbury to Marks Tey, where he would then have needed to change lines. He is said to be unfamiliar with the route to Barking, and can be unsteady on his feet or may appear confused.

Both his family and officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting missing person reference 457148.

