Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Apprentice decorators impress primary school

PUBLISHED: 13:15 25 February 2019

Claire Higbee, School Business Manager at Coppice Primary School with apprentice and team leader Jade Buckingham from Barking & Dagenham College’s Aspire painting and decorating business. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College.

Claire Higbee, School Business Manager at Coppice Primary School with apprentice and team leader Jade Buckingham from Barking & Dagenham College’s Aspire painting and decorating business. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College.

Barking and Dagenham College

Apprentices at Barking and Dagenham College have impressed a local primary school.

The college’s decorating business, called Aspire, was approached by Coppice Primary School last year to redecorate.

Apprentice Jade Buckingham has made her way up the levels of apprenticeship and is now a supervisor for Aspire.

Over the summer, Jade project-managed the work for the school, assisted by her manager Cliff Medhurst.

The team redecorated the corridors, six classrooms and the sports hall.

Coppice Primary was so impressed it invited Jade and her team back this February half term to carry out further decorating work.

The manager, Cliff, said: “Jade always gives such a lot of input and shows so much interest in every job.

“She has impressed so much that she’s been instrumental in us securing ongoing contracts with two of the local schools that we have done work for.”

Claire Higbee, School Business Manager at Coppice Primary School, told the college she was delighted with the work.

Jade is now moving on to a construction and design management apprenticeship and she aspires to be a project manager.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Barking woman hit with £3k hospital bill after Goodmayes hospital staff mistakenly tell her her treatment is free

Jasmeet Boghal is angry over an unexpected £3000 bill from King George Hospital after her father had to go in after contracting a urinary tract infection.

Man stabbed at Becontree station

The man was stabbed at Becontree Station. Pic: Archant

Man charged for Barking shooting

Barking Station. Picture: Google.

Police appeal after teenager is shot at Barking station

The stabbing took place in barking station last night. Pic: Twitter@itsiwilliams

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that based itself at east London mosque

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Most Read

Barking woman hit with £3k hospital bill after Goodmayes hospital staff mistakenly tell her her treatment is free

Jasmeet Boghal is angry over an unexpected £3000 bill from King George Hospital after her father had to go in after contracting a urinary tract infection.

Man stabbed at Becontree station

The man was stabbed at Becontree Station. Pic: Archant

Man charged for Barking shooting

Barking Station. Picture: Google.

Police appeal after teenager is shot at Barking station

The stabbing took place in barking station last night. Pic: Twitter@itsiwilliams

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that based itself at east London mosque

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking boss Gardner felt his side deserved to win at Felixstowe

A chance for Felixstowe (pic Terry Gilbert)

Sutton boss disappointed with errors in lead up to Daggers’ winner

Sutton United manager Paul Doswell (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking and Dagenham man charged with 11 counts of historic child sexual abuse appears in court

Barkingside Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Apprentice decorators impress primary school

Claire Higbee, School Business Manager at Coppice Primary School with apprentice and team leader Jade Buckingham from Barking & Dagenham College’s Aspire painting and decorating business. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College.

Man charged for Barking shooting

Barking Station. Picture: Google.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists