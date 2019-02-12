Apprentice decorators impress primary school

Claire Higbee, School Business Manager at Coppice Primary School with apprentice and team leader Jade Buckingham from Barking & Dagenham College’s Aspire painting and decorating business. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College. Barking and Dagenham College

Apprentices at Barking and Dagenham College have impressed a local primary school.

The college’s decorating business, called Aspire, was approached by Coppice Primary School last year to redecorate.

Apprentice Jade Buckingham has made her way up the levels of apprenticeship and is now a supervisor for Aspire.

Over the summer, Jade project-managed the work for the school, assisted by her manager Cliff Medhurst.

The team redecorated the corridors, six classrooms and the sports hall.

Coppice Primary was so impressed it invited Jade and her team back this February half term to carry out further decorating work.

The manager, Cliff, said: “Jade always gives such a lot of input and shows so much interest in every job.

“She has impressed so much that she’s been instrumental in us securing ongoing contracts with two of the local schools that we have done work for.”

Claire Higbee, School Business Manager at Coppice Primary School, told the college she was delighted with the work.

Jade is now moving on to a construction and design management apprenticeship and she aspires to be a project manager.