Councillors approve plans for 196 homes on site of former Barking pub

Councillors approved plans for homes on the site of the former White Horse pub in Barking. Picture: Jacob Ranson Archant

Plans to build 196 homes on the site of a former pub have been agreed by Barking and Dagenham Council.

Councillors have approved proposals for the development on the site of the White Horse pub in Barking=.

The patch of land on the corner of London Road and North Street has stood empty since the pub was demolished in 2016, with the development set to include both the former pub site and the adjacent car park currently being used as a bus stand.

The new building, ranging from nine to 22 storeys, would provide a mix of studio apartments and one, two and three-bedroom homes.

Cllr Faruk Choudhury explained to the council's planning committee on Tuesday, February 25 that the ground floor would feature two commercial units and a lobby providing access to the flats.

He said that the development will see 35 per cent of the homes designated as affordable, which is set to be split between discount market rent and London living rent.

Cllr Choudhury added that the children's play space was below the policy requirements, but added: "This needs to be considered [...] given the site's proximity to Abbey Green.

"It's noted that a financial contribution of £30,000 has been secured towards play within Abbey Green."

Historic England ruled that the development would cause less than substantial harm to the nearby heritage area, including the Abbey ruins and the Grade I listed St Margaret's Church.

An objection to the density of the development was made by Paul Scott from the Barking and Dagenham Heritage Conservation Group.

"I think it would make more sense for it to be half that size, if that, and have more commercial space," he said.

"The one thing this area is lacking is certainly commercial facilities."

Richard Foot, speaking on behalf of landowners Robyna Ltd, said: "The engagement and the feedback we've received has informed the development throughout.

"It's our view that through this carefully considered exercise we've arrived at a very high quality scheme."

On who would be likely to move in, Cllr Cameron Geddes said: "I'll be disappointed if we don't get at least some local people going in at the 100pc [market rate], but certainly at the submarket, they'll be given the first opportunity."

The proposals were unanimously approved by the council's planning committee and will now be referred to the Mayor of London for the final say.