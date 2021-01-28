News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Archaeologist gives update on Marks Gate dig

Cash Boyle

Published: 4:53 PM January 28, 2021   
Marks Gate site

The site near Padnall Lake in Marks Gate which is currently being excavated. - Credit: ADAS

The senior archaeologist involved with excavating land by the A12 has offered an update on how the dig is going. 

Speaking to Nick Williams from the town hall's regeneration arm, Be First, ADAS's Peter Vellet confirmed the origins of a piece of pottery found during the excavation. 

The Post reported on January 14 that the small fragment could have been a Saxon cup or bowl but further inspection has told a different story.

He said: "Originally it was thought that it was Saxon or early medieval but it turns out the pottery is actually from between the mid-11th and 12th century, so it's medieval in date."

He believes William the Conqueror would have been associated with this time, with his victory in the battle of Hastings signalling the beginning of the Norman period.

Medieval age pottery

This fragment found at Marks Gate has been confirmed to be from the mid-11th - 12th century, making it from the medieval age. - Credit: ADAS

Despite this association, he clarified that this doesn't mean there were Norman settlements on the site, explaining: “We only have the one piece of pottery and there are no other artefacts or features."

Nick also quizzed Peter on why they are now digging slightly different trenches, with the archaeologist explaining that it was due to a number of deposits of soil being found during the first dig in December.

He continued: "We believe that might be associated with the excavation of Padnall Lake – the material that was removed from where the lake is now was deposited across the rest of the site.” 

Amongst the deposits found were alluvium (clay, silt, and sand left by flowing floodwater) and the Boyn Hill Gravel Member that dates back roughly 350,000 – 450,000 years ago. 

Marks Gate site

Senior Archaeologist Consultant Peter Vellet has been interviewed on how the excavation is going at the Marks Gate site. - Credit: ADAS

Those gravels belong to the Thames, something he said “might come as a bit of a surprise given how far away the Thames is from Padnall Lake".

This is a reflection of how the Thames has "moved and changed dramatically over a very long period of time".

Answering the final question posed by borough archivist Karen Rushton, Peter believes this piece of pottery “could potentially be put into a more local museum” once further evaluated by specialists. 

As with all archaeological sites, it will end up being archived.

Peter's interview can be found at yourcall.befirst.london/Marks-Gate 

Heritage
Housing
Barking and Dagenham News

