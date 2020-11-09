Search

Dagenham man arrested after woman seriously injured in crash between lorry and cyclist

PUBLISHED: 14:54 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:54 09 November 2020

A Dagenham man has been arrested after a lorry and a cyclist collided on the A127 in Basildon, east of the Fortune of War roundabout, about 6am on Monday, November 9. Picture: Google

Archant

A man from Dagenham has been arrested after a collision between a lorry and a cyclist.

Essex Police say the lorry failed to stop at the scene of the crash on the A127 in Basildon, near the Fortune of War roundabout, around 6am today (Monday, November 9).

The cyclist, a 58-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, including fractures to her ribs, pelvis and arm.

The lorry was stopped by police in Nestuda Way, Southend.

The 60-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after an accident.

The lorry and cyclist collided while travelling in the same direction on the Southend-bound carriageway.

Road users who saw the crash, or were in the area at the time and have dash cam footage, are asked to contact Chigwell roads policing unit on 101, quoting incident 71 of today’s date. Visit essex.police.uk to report online.

