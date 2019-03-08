Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Dagenham artist's work displayed on Barking housing development's hoardings

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 August 2019

Artist Susanna Wallis by her artwork. Picture: Susanna Wallis

Artist Susanna Wallis by her artwork. Picture: Susanna Wallis

Susanna Wallis

Barking's past, present and future have been united in a new piece of artwork.

Artist's impression of the Abbey Quays development. Picture: Weston HomesArtist's impression of the Abbey Quays development. Picture: Weston Homes

Susanna Wallis' design, which reflects the borough's heritage, can be seen in Abbey Road after it was put on a hoarding surrounding the Abbey Quays site.

The development, by Weston Homes, has been given provisional planning permission and is set to feature more than 1,000 homes, a community hall and a gym.

"Last year I did a T-shirt for the Folk Festival," Susanna, who lives in Dagenham, explained.

"Weston Homes are the sponsors of the summer of festivals. I met them again a few months later and they said we want you to do a design for our hoarding."

The mural designed by Susanna Wallis. Picture: Susanna WallisThe mural designed by Susanna Wallis. Picture: Susanna Wallis

Susanna spent 10 days researching the history of the River Roding before taking a similar number of days to draw the artwork by hand.

It features landmarks including Barking Abbey and St Margaret's Church, as well as famous faces with links to the borough.

You may also want to watch:

"My research came from three areas," she explained.

"I had a lot of family stories about the area, I posted in a local history Facebook group and I spent four days at Valence House archives."

She then translated this into her design, which was drawn on two A1 sheets of paper before being scaled up by the Weston team.

She said the response to the hoarding design had been good, adding: "People have liked it. I was quite worried because I knew a lot of people are interested in the history of the local area."

Susanna grew up on the Gascoigne Estate and a lot of her illustrations are of Barking and Dagenham, including old buildings that no longer exist.

She said the Weston team liked both her designs and the fact that she was a local artist.

And the collaboration around the Abbey Quays site is set to continue.

"They want me to design something permanent that will be incorporated in the development," she said.

"It won't be temporary like the hoarding is, it'll be something that will be there for years."

Most Read

Barking and Dagenham Council tells disabled woman she has to leave home - three days after telling her she can stay

June Dines (centre front) with some of her neighbours at Luke Allsopp Square. Picture: Sophie Morton

Barking babysitter who shook and threw 11-month-old girl jailed for manslaughter

Anh Pham has been jailed for manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham autistic man wins back car from government

Autism sufferer Aaron Drain with his mum Karen in front of their old car. Picture: Ken Mears.

Dogging still a risk as council has not fixed broken gate for vulnerable Dagenham residents

The gate on Mitchell Close before a visit by the council on June 25. Picture: Luke Acton.

Appeal for help finding missing 13-year old boy last seen in Dagenham

Police are appealing for help finding Nelbi Zola who was last seen in the Village area of Dagenham. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Barking and Dagenham Council tells disabled woman she has to leave home - three days after telling her she can stay

June Dines (centre front) with some of her neighbours at Luke Allsopp Square. Picture: Sophie Morton

Barking babysitter who shook and threw 11-month-old girl jailed for manslaughter

Anh Pham has been jailed for manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham autistic man wins back car from government

Autism sufferer Aaron Drain with his mum Karen in front of their old car. Picture: Ken Mears.

Dogging still a risk as council has not fixed broken gate for vulnerable Dagenham residents

The gate on Mitchell Close before a visit by the council on June 25. Picture: Luke Acton.

Appeal for help finding missing 13-year old boy last seen in Dagenham

Police are appealing for help finding Nelbi Zola who was last seen in the Village area of Dagenham. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers player ratings: Disappointing display, but bright return for Kandi

Elliot Justham of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Motorama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd August 2019

West Ham have tough day on first day of VAR

VAR check decides Manchester City's Raheem Sterling's third goal is disallowed during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Boss Taylor accepts Daggers fans chanting against them in Boreham Wood defeat

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Motorama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd August 2019

Dagenham artist’s work displayed on Barking housing development’s hoardings

Artist Susanna Wallis by her artwork. Picture: Susanna Wallis

Assembly calls for changes to City Airport airspace to prioritise Londoners over profit

City Hall has called on decision-makers to prioritise Londoners over airport profit as City puts forward new plans to modernise its airspace. Picture: Ken Mears.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists