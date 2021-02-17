Chadwell Heath store donates thousands to schools and community groups
- Credit: ASDA
A Chadwell Heath supermarket has donated thousands of pounds to schools and community groups in Barking & Dagenham and Redbridge.
Asda’s Whalebone Lane store has given out about £6,400 worth of grants and donations since December.
Community champion Robyn Parsons said: “It's a privilege for us to be able to bring some joy to people in our community who have needed it most, especially in a year that has been challenging for us all."
Redbridge Primary, Clore Tikva School, All Saints Catholic School and Five Elms Primary were all given grants of about £1,000. Food items were also donated to Five Elms for breakfast clubs.
Chabad Lubavitch Centre, Gants Hill and St Mark's Church, Marks Gate were awarded £600 grants.
Welcome Centre in Ilford and Kingsley Hall Community Centre received £300 each.
Refuge's Barking and Dagenham service was given £300 and three trolleys of toys donated by customers and employees.
