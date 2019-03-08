Fancy a pizza? Home delivery service introduced at Barking supermarket

Barking Asda. Picture: Luke Acton. Archant

Asda has waded deeper into the pizza delivery market as it rolls out the service to its store in Barking.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents in Barking and surrounding area can order through the food app Just Eat.

The news comes after what Asda said was a successful trial of the service in Leeds. Barking is one of a number of shops in the UK trying it after that first test.

You may also want to watch:

The company added that its pizzas started at just £4 and claimed it was the first supermarket in the UK to deliver pizza.

Barking store manager Michael Achilleos said: "We are pleased to announce that customers in Barking and surrounding postcodes are now able to order delicious hot pizzas and food from our store via the Just Eat app.

"After a successful trial our customers say they are loving this new service."

Just Eat's UK managing director Andrew Kenny said he was delighted the Asda was expanding the service.