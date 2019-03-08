Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Fancy a pizza? Home delivery service introduced at Barking supermarket

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 August 2019

Barking Asda. Picture: Luke Acton.

Barking Asda. Picture: Luke Acton.

Archant

Asda has waded deeper into the pizza delivery market as it rolls out the service to its store in Barking.

Residents in Barking and surrounding area can order through the food app Just Eat.

The news comes after what Asda said was a successful trial of the service in Leeds. Barking is one of a number of shops in the UK trying it after that first test.

You may also want to watch:

The company added that its pizzas started at just £4 and claimed it was the first supermarket in the UK to deliver pizza.

Barking store manager Michael Achilleos said: "We are pleased to announce that customers in Barking and surrounding postcodes are now able to order delicious hot pizzas and food from our store via the Just Eat app.

"After a successful trial our customers say they are loving this new service."

Just Eat's UK managing director Andrew Kenny said he was delighted the Asda was expanding the service.

Most Read

Post letters: Fire watchers, tidy gardens, from mouths of children, Macmillan coffee morning and Bowel cancer walk

Scott Jones and Clare Papworth are Barking and Dagenham's fire watchers. Picture: JON KING

Hammers captain Noble hails Stelling’s March for Men

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling

Scheme set to help unpaid carers in Barking and Dagenham spot early health warning signs

NELFT is launching a new service to help unpaid carers know when to get help. Picture: PA Images

Meet the sex workers of Ilford Lane: ‘I hate it, but I send the money home to my family’

Police talking to a sex worker on Ilford Lane. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Man gave Newham teenager no warning before shooting him in Barking station attack, court hears

Bienvenu Vangu is on trial at the Old Bailey after pleading not guilty to attempted murder. Picture: PA

Most Read

Post letters: Fire watchers, tidy gardens, from mouths of children, Macmillan coffee morning and Bowel cancer walk

Scott Jones and Clare Papworth are Barking and Dagenham's fire watchers. Picture: JON KING

Hammers captain Noble hails Stelling’s March for Men

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling

Scheme set to help unpaid carers in Barking and Dagenham spot early health warning signs

NELFT is launching a new service to help unpaid carers know when to get help. Picture: PA Images

Meet the sex workers of Ilford Lane: ‘I hate it, but I send the money home to my family’

Police talking to a sex worker on Ilford Lane. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Man gave Newham teenager no warning before shooting him in Barking station attack, court hears

Bienvenu Vangu is on trial at the Old Bailey after pleading not guilty to attempted murder. Picture: PA

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

T20: Tied match ‘feels like a loss’ to Essex captain Harmer

Essex captain Simon Harmer (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

West Ham ratings from Vicarage Road

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (right) celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game with team mates during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

Fancy a pizza? Home delivery service introduced at Barking supermarket

Barking Asda. Picture: Luke Acton.

T20: Essex Eagles earn thrilling tie at Hampshire

Daniel Lawrence of Essex in batting action during Hampshire vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Ageas Bowl on 25th August 2019

Daggers boss Taylor felt a draw was a fair result

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Motorama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists