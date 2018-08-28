Search

Man wanted in connection with knife possession has links to Havering, Dagenham and Newham

PUBLISHED: 08:00 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:03 02 January 2019

Ashley Boyce. Photo: Harlow Police

Archant

Police have launched an appeal to find a man wanted for failing to answer bail in connection with knife possession.

Officer have released image of the man they are searching for – Ashley Boyce, 24, from Loughton.  He is 5ft 8ins tall, has a scar on his top left arm and has links to Harlow, Havering, Dagenahm, Canning Town, Plaistow and Beckton.

The police urge people not to approach him but to call Harlow police station on 101.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

