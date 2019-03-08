Autism Awareness Week marked by flag-raising at Barking town hall

Council Leader Darren Rodwell and Mayor Cllr Sanchia Alasia at the flagraising ceremony to raise awareness of autism. Archant

The council has kicked off Autism Awareness Week with a flag-raising at Barking Town Hall.

Staff and supporters of Dagenham autism charity the Sycamore Trust joined councillors and members of the community for the event.

Steve Dixon from the Sycamore Trust said: “Autism Awareness Week is our chance to be in the spotlight and it’s vitally important that we raise awareness of this important issue.

“Autism is a hidden disability and as such is often overlooked, so events like this are a great way to raise our profile as well as important revenue, all of which is spent on local services for local people.

“It was great to see the week launched this week outside the Town Hall. Look out for our #DareToBeDifferent campaign this Friday.”

Steve was joined by council leader Darren Rodwell and Barking and Dagenham mayor Councillor Sanchia Alasia.

The trust is encouraging people to wear something different to work or school on Friday, April 5.

People who do dress-up are asked to donate £1 to the charity.

To find out more, visit sycamoretrust.org.uk.