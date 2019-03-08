Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Autism Awareness Week marked by flag-raising at Barking town hall

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 April 2019

Council Leader Darren Rodwell and Mayor Cllr Sanchia Alasia at the flagraising ceremony to raise awareness of autism.

Council Leader Darren Rodwell and Mayor Cllr Sanchia Alasia at the flagraising ceremony to raise awareness of autism.

Archant

The council has kicked off Autism Awareness Week with a flag-raising at Barking Town Hall.

Council Leader Darren Rodwell and Mayor Cllr Sanchia Alasia at the flagraising ceremony to raise awareness of autism.Council Leader Darren Rodwell and Mayor Cllr Sanchia Alasia at the flagraising ceremony to raise awareness of autism.

Staff and supporters of Dagenham autism charity the Sycamore Trust joined councillors and members of the community for the event.

Steve Dixon from the Sycamore Trust said: “Autism Awareness Week is our chance to be in the spotlight and it’s vitally important that we raise awareness of this important issue.

“Autism is a hidden disability and as such is often overlooked, so events like this are a great way to raise our profile as well as important revenue, all of which is spent on local services for local people.

“It was great to see the week launched this week outside the Town Hall. Look out for our #DareToBeDifferent campaign this Friday.”

Council Leader Darren Rodwell and Mayor Cllr Sanchia Alasia at the flagraising ceremony to raise awareness of autism.Council Leader Darren Rodwell and Mayor Cllr Sanchia Alasia at the flagraising ceremony to raise awareness of autism.

Steve was joined by council leader Darren Rodwell and Barking and Dagenham mayor Councillor Sanchia Alasia.

The trust is encouraging people to wear something different to work or school on Friday, April 5.

People who do dress-up are asked to donate £1 to the charity.

To find out more, visit sycamoretrust.org.uk.

Related articles

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in Dagenham crash

A motorycylist has died in a crash on New Rod, Dagenham. Pic: Google.

Tributes as ex-boxer Vinny Mitchell killed in Dagenham motorbike crash

Vinny Mitchell. Picture: Paul Bennett

Police appeal after man hit by lorry in Dagenham dies in hospital

A man has died after a crash involving a lorry in Valence Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Man stabbed in the legs in Dagenham

A man was found stabbed in Salisbury Road, Dagenham on Sunday night. Picture: GOOGLE

A13 crash Wennington: Three people taken to hospital

Essex Police attended a car crash on the A13 between Wennington and Ferry Lane on Tuesday, April 2. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in Dagenham crash

A motorycylist has died in a crash on New Rod, Dagenham. Pic: Google.

Tributes as ex-boxer Vinny Mitchell killed in Dagenham motorbike crash

Vinny Mitchell. Picture: Paul Bennett

Police appeal after man hit by lorry in Dagenham dies in hospital

A man has died after a crash involving a lorry in Valence Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Man stabbed in the legs in Dagenham

A man was found stabbed in Salisbury Road, Dagenham on Sunday night. Picture: GOOGLE

A13 crash Wennington: Three people taken to hospital

Essex Police attended a car crash on the A13 between Wennington and Ferry Lane on Tuesday, April 2. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Goodliffe demands ‘massive response’ from Daggers at Fylde

Ben Goodliffe of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Moreland gutted Barking lose out in final home game of season

Action from Barking against Chelmsford in London Three Essex (pic: Martin Dutt)

Hammers sink to new home low with an embarrassingly dreadful loss to Everton

West Ham United's Issa Diop (centre) and Pablo Zabaleta (right) appears dejected after Everton's Bernard (not pictured) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Barking & Dagenham girls share Essex 7-a-side title

Barking & Dagenham's Miquellah Meade on the ball against Thurrock

Dagenham youngsters on top form as club put on thrilling show at Roundhouse venue

Dagenham BC hosted a show at the Roundhouse on Sunday (pic: Dagenham BC)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists