Romford younster becomes budding chef thanks to Sycamore Trust’s Life Skills project

PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 June 2020

Romford's Ellis Stile, 12, is one of the children involved with the Life Skills project run by Dagenham charity Sycamore Trust. Picture: Sycamore Trust

Romford's Ellis Stile, 12, is one of the children involved with the Life Skills project run by Dagenham charity Sycamore Trust. Picture: Sycamore Trust

Archant

Dagenham charity Sycamore Trust has adapted most of its programmes during the coronavirus pandemic, putting on virtual sessions to ensure service users don’t miss out.

One such programme is the Life Skills project, which, as Ellis Stile can attest to, has flourished during lockdown.

The 12-year-old from Romford has been part of the project since early 2019, learning important skills such as cooking, hygiene and travel.

You may also want to watch:

Now running online, mum Joanne says Ellis — who turns 13 next month — “looks forward to the calls”.

The youngster has become something of a chef during lockdown, with chicken curry just one of many dishes he can now make.

Joanne laughs that her son “really enjoys cooking and eating!”.

Sycamore activities leader Sue Cornell said: “We were really excited when we received the funding for this group. We’ve seen the young people learn new skills, grow in self-confidence, make new friends and have fun.”

