News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Video

Tot with cancer enjoys 'brilliant' fun day outside home in Dagenham

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 6:03 PM January 25, 2021   
Ava Cottle

Supporters of Ava Cottle, two, created lasting memories for her and her family by organising for a cow and calf to visit the family home as well as Peppa Pig, police horses and more. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

A two-year old girl who could have only months to live has seen her dreams come true thanks to well-wishers.

Ava Cottle from Dagenham has already endured three rounds of chemotherapy for acute myeloid leukaemia.

Ava with a cow in the background

The cow and calf were transported from Wickford thanks to Beeches Farm. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

So to make the brave tot's day, supporters organised an afternoon full of fun outside her home on Saturday, January 23.

Mum, Cherry, thanking organisers and supporters, said: "I'm overwhelmed. I didn't realise all this was coming. It's just amazing what everyone has done for her."

Ava Cottle and family with mounted police

Mounted police bring along two horses for Ava and the family to meet. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

During the afternoon, Ava patted horses from the Metropolitan Police and had close encounters with a goat and chicken from Wellgate Community Farm.

You may also want to watch:

A real cow was even transported all the way from Beeches Farm in Wickford with Ava mooing as she got close to one of her favourite animals.

Ava meets characters

Ava meets a host of characters including from a favourite TV programme Peppa Pig. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

And characters from her favourite TV programme, Peppa Pig, were on hand much to Ava's enjoyment.

Ava pats a horse

Ava is a great animal lover and got the chance to pat horses during the afternoon. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Most Read

  1. 1 Is the Becontree estate in Barking and Dagenham really a Covid hotspot?
  2. 2 Tributes to 'much-loved' volunteer with a passion for Dagenham history
  3. 3 Padnall Lake, teachers in pandemic, hearing loss and Covid insurance
  1. 4 Tot with cancer enjoys 'brilliant' fun day outside home in Dagenham
  2. 5 London mayoral candidate 'fined' after digital campaign bus visits Dagenham
  3. 6 Organisers seek former Mayesbrook teachers to join school reunion
  4. 7 Town hall backs Dagenham freeport bid
  5. 8 NHS nurse assaulted at east London hospital
  6. 9 Hundreds of shops found not complying with Covid rules
  7. 10 Rapid Covid-19 test site for people without symptoms open in Dagenham

Insp Neal Donohoe said: "It's absolutely fantastic seeing the community come together. Anyone would be very hard pressed to not love to see the smile on that little girl's face."

darren rodwell talks to ava and family

Barking and Dagenham Council leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell, described the afternoon as "a ray of sunshine" and praised the organisers who put the whole thing together in days. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Cllr Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, described the afternoon as a "ray of sunshine" and praised the organisers.

chicken

Wellgate Community Farm brought a chicken along too. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

"What is so incredible is how this community comes together. People diss Barking and Dagenham but the truth is there's not many places that could do this in such a short period of time," he said.

Ava and mum

Ava and mum Cherry. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Cherry said afterwards: "It was brilliant. She had a great day, she loved it. Thanks to everybody for what they have done, and still do. Everyone has been so lovely."

goat at Ava's fun day

Wellgate Community Farm brought along a goat and chicken for Ava to meet. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

A fundraising page has seen donations pour in with £3,000 already pledged.

Campaign
People
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Health

Dagenham rallies round to make memories for family of 'joyful, little'...

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

Barking and Dagenham Council

Man recalled to prison after persistent anti-social behaviour in...

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon

Emergency Services

Second blaze breaks out at White Horse pub in Chadwell Heath

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

Mental Health

Dagenham primary scoops second mental health award

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus