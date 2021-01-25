Tot with cancer enjoys 'brilliant' fun day outside home in Dagenham

Video

Published: 6:03 PM January 25, 2021

Supporters of Ava Cottle, two, created lasting memories for her and her family by organising for a cow and calf to visit the family home as well as Peppa Pig, police horses and more. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

A two-year old girl who could have only months to live has seen her dreams come true thanks to well-wishers.

Ava Cottle from Dagenham has already endured three rounds of chemotherapy for acute myeloid leukaemia.

The cow and calf were transported from Wickford thanks to Beeches Farm. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

So to make the brave tot's day, supporters organised an afternoon full of fun outside her home on Saturday, January 23.

Mum, Cherry, thanking organisers and supporters, said: "I'm overwhelmed. I didn't realise all this was coming. It's just amazing what everyone has done for her."

Mounted police bring along two horses for Ava and the family to meet. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

During the afternoon, Ava patted horses from the Metropolitan Police and had close encounters with a goat and chicken from Wellgate Community Farm.

A real cow was even transported all the way from Beeches Farm in Wickford with Ava mooing as she got close to one of her favourite animals.

Ava meets a host of characters including from a favourite TV programme Peppa Pig. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

And characters from her favourite TV programme, Peppa Pig, were on hand much to Ava's enjoyment.

Ava is a great animal lover and got the chance to pat horses during the afternoon. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Insp Neal Donohoe said: "It's absolutely fantastic seeing the community come together. Anyone would be very hard pressed to not love to see the smile on that little girl's face."

Barking and Dagenham Council leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell, described the afternoon as "a ray of sunshine" and praised the organisers who put the whole thing together in days. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Cllr Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, described the afternoon as a "ray of sunshine" and praised the organisers.

Wellgate Community Farm brought a chicken along too. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

"What is so incredible is how this community comes together. People diss Barking and Dagenham but the truth is there's not many places that could do this in such a short period of time," he said.

Ava and mum Cherry. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Cherry said afterwards: "It was brilliant. She had a great day, she loved it. Thanks to everybody for what they have done, and still do. Everyone has been so lovely."

Wellgate Community Farm brought along a goat and chicken for Ava to meet. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

A fundraising page has seen donations pour in with £3,000 already pledged.