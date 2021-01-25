Video
Tot with cancer enjoys 'brilliant' fun day outside home in Dagenham
- Credit: Ellie Hoskins
A two-year old girl who could have only months to live has seen her dreams come true thanks to well-wishers.
Ava Cottle from Dagenham has already endured three rounds of chemotherapy for acute myeloid leukaemia.
So to make the brave tot's day, supporters organised an afternoon full of fun outside her home on Saturday, January 23.
Mum, Cherry, thanking organisers and supporters, said: "I'm overwhelmed. I didn't realise all this was coming. It's just amazing what everyone has done for her."
During the afternoon, Ava patted horses from the Metropolitan Police and had close encounters with a goat and chicken from Wellgate Community Farm.
A real cow was even transported all the way from Beeches Farm in Wickford with Ava mooing as she got close to one of her favourite animals.
And characters from her favourite TV programme, Peppa Pig, were on hand much to Ava's enjoyment.
Insp Neal Donohoe said: "It's absolutely fantastic seeing the community come together. Anyone would be very hard pressed to not love to see the smile on that little girl's face."
Cllr Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, described the afternoon as a "ray of sunshine" and praised the organisers.
"What is so incredible is how this community comes together. People diss Barking and Dagenham but the truth is there's not many places that could do this in such a short period of time," he said.
Cherry said afterwards: "It was brilliant. She had a great day, she loved it. Thanks to everybody for what they have done, and still do. Everyone has been so lovely."
A fundraising page has seen donations pour in with £3,000 already pledged.