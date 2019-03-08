Search

Dagenham teenager given charity award at beauty pageant

PUBLISHED: 14:00 21 March 2019

Amber Hood, 13, has won an award. Picture: Nicola Papworth

Amber Hood, 13, has won an award. Picture: Nicola Papworth

Nicola Papworth

A teenager from Dagenham has been given an award at a national beauty pageant for her charity work.

Amber Hood, 13, competed in the Junior Miss Galaxy event and won the junior publicity award for her work supporting a range of charities.

She raised over £5000 while competing as she wanted to change people’s views on beauty pageants and work on being a role model for other girls.

Her mum Nicola Papworth said: “I’m very proud of Amber.

“Since April she has done 53 charity appearances where she has given up her weekend to charities and collect money for them.

“She didn’t know how much work she’d actually done until I showed her.”

Amber, currently Junior Miss Galaxy Essex, has helped charities like Barking and Dagenham Children in Care, Dogs Trust and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Nicola said: “Pageants are not just about beauty, it’s about personality and your charity work. It’s so important.

“It would help save a lot of kids from being on the streets if they got involved more.

“I don’t care what anyone says about pageants, I would rather my daughter do this than be on the streets.”

The Sydney Russell School pupil also goes to dance and drama lessons and plans to learn sign language so that she can teach it to the children at the dance and drama school.

Her school has also given her an award for her achievements, and Amber even won Barking and Dagenham’s young empowerment woman of the year for 2018/19.

Now the Junior Miss Galaxy competition is finally over Amber doesn’t intend on slowing down.

Ms Papworth said: “I’ve given her a week break but she’s still planning for this year.

“She just hasn’t stopped.”

Amber has already entered the competition again and hopes next year to win it.

