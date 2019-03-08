Appeal for help tracing missing 15-year old girl who may be in Barking area

Aya Othman has been missing since Sunday and may be in the Barking area. Picture: West Yorkshire Police Archant

Police have appealed for information to trace a missing girl who may be in the borough.

Aya Othman was last seen in Leeds on Sunday, September 8, and recent enquiries have led officers to believe she may be in the Barking area.

The 15-year old is described by police as black, 5ft 3ins tall, stocky build, with straight black hair. She was last seen wearing a black maxi dress and carrying a pink backpack.

Det Insp Kevin Daly from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: "We remain very concerned for Aya's welfare given her age and the length of time she has now been missing.

"Some of our enquiries suggest she may be in the Barking area and we would like to hear from anyone who has seen her in that area or who has any other sightings of her or information that could assist us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101 quoting log number 1840 of September 8 or contact them online at West Yorkshire Police's website.