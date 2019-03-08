Search

Babyzone launches free play for babies and toddlers in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 November 2019

Teddy Sprought, three, at Babyzone. Picture: Babyzone

Teddy Sprought, three, at Babyzone. Picture: Babyzone

Archant

Dagenham has played host to its first Babyzone: a free, weekly, one-stop drop-in, providing a wealth of play facilities and classes for parents and carers of babies and toddlers.

Teddy Sprought, three, in the soft play area. Picture: BabyzoneTeddy Sprought, three, in the soft play area. Picture: Babyzone

Every term-time Wednesday between 9.30am and 2.30pm, Future Youth Zone in Parsloes Park will transform into a safe, stimulating space for young families.

Babyzone will feature everything from baby massage, parent first aid and baby sensory classes to toddler science experiments and magical story time - all for free, with no booking needed.

With a soft play for toddlers and a calmer sensory play space for babies, Babyzone provides a haven that's open to all 0-three-year-olds and their parents or carers, as well as older siblings.

You may also want to watch:

Funded entirely by charitable donations, it aims to make a significant difference to the early years of children in England's third most deprived borough.

Gavin Evans, chief executive of the Future Youth Zone, said: "Future Youth Zone has already started to make a real difference for local young people with our core offer of 20 activities a night, seven days a week, for eight to 19-year-olds (up to 25 if young people have additional needs).

"However, we know that the first 1,000 days of a baby's life are crucial to future life chances. We are excited that the first ever trial of the innovative Babyzone concept is taking place right here in Barking and Dagenham at the Future Youth Zone during the day."

Babyzone will feature baby sensory classes; baby massage; parent first aid; reading fairy corner; toddler sense adventure classes; science experiments and free play for babies and toddlers.

