Barking and Dagenham Youth Forum beats record in amount of money raised for charity in one year

PUBLISHED: 09:00 05 January 2019

Young mayor Wesley Oparaugo. Picture: LBBD

Young mayor Wesley Oparaugo. Picture: LBBD

©Jimmy Lee

The Barking and Dagenham Youth Forum has beaten its record in the amount raised for charity in one year.

Members of the Barking and Dagenham Youth Forum with MP Jon Cruddas during a tour of Parliament earlier this year. Picture: LBBDMembers of the Barking and Dagenham Youth Forum with MP Jon Cruddas during a tour of Parliament earlier this year. Picture: LBBD

Together with the young mayor, BAD has collected £4,340 for homeless charity, the New Horizon Youth Centre.

Fundraising included a sponsored walk, games night, non-uniform days and bucket collections, with young mayor Wesley Oparaugo raising more than half of the sponsored walk money.

He said: “I have absolutely enjoyed being the young mayor of Barking and Dagenham this year. I have experienced so many things and met so many people I did not think I would be able to.”

CEO of New Horizon, Phil Kerry, said: “We can’t thank the young people involved in BAD enough. They have been amazing supporters of New Horizon Youth Centre and our work.

“The money will go towards making sure the day centre is open seven days a week, because homelessness doesn’t take a break at weekends and young people need a safe place to be.”

Barking and Dagenham Youth Forum beats record in amount of money raised for charity in one year

