Which famous bands have rocked Barking and Dagenham?

Published: 5:03 PM August 6, 2021

John Deacon, Freddie Mercury, Roger Taylor and Brian May. Queen appeared at the Village Blues Club in Dagenham in 1974. - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images

Next weekend promises to be a feast for the ears with two days of festivals.

The Becontree 100 Festival kicks off on August 14 as part of the Becontree Forever Weekender followed a day later by the Roundhouse Music Festival.

The Boomtown Rats, Neville Staple from The Specials, Dr Feelgood and John Coghlan’s Quo are among the acts heading to Parsloes Park.

Here the Post looks back at six legendary bands which have rocked Barking and Dagenham over the years (in no particular order).

Led Zeppelin

L-R: Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Bonham of Led Zeppelin pictured in 1970. - Credit: PA WIRE

The English rock band which brought you tracks including Whole Lotta Love, Stairway to Heaven and Communication Breakdown appeared at the Village Blues Club in Dagenham in 1969. Now Dagenham Roundhouse, the club was widely regarded as east London's premier rock music venue from the late 1960s to mid-1970s.

You may also want to watch:

Deep Purple

Formed in 1968, Deep Purple are credited as being among the pioneers of heavy metal and modern hard rock. In 1975, they made it into the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's loudest band for a concert in 1972. They too appeared at the Village Blues Club in 1969.

T. Rex

Appearing under their original name Tyrannosaurus Rex at the Village Blues Club in 1970, these pioneers of glam rock brought us Ride a White Swan, Metal Guru and Telegram Sam. The group was formed in 1967 by singer-songwriter and guitarist Marc Bolan, who was killed in a car crash in 1977.

Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac pictured in 1970. - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images

This British-American rock band has sold more than 120 million records worldwide. Hits include Go Your Own Way, Dreams and Everywhere. Fleetwood Mac appeared on stage at the Village Blues Club in 1970.

Queen

Appearing at the Village Blues Club in 1974, Freddie Mercury, Roger Taylor, Brian May and John Deacon penned hits including Killer Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are the Champions, Radio Gaga and Somebody to Love. In 2014, fans marked the 40th anniversary of the performance in Lodge Avenue, considered to be a landmark night for many local rock fans.

Sweet

Seventies glam rock band Sweet headlined the Roundhouse Music Festival in 2018. - Credit: Jimmy Lee

These glam rock giants headlined at the Roundhouse Music Festival in 2018. Selling more than 55 million records worldwide, hits include Ballroom Blitz, Love is like Oxygen and Block Buster.