Barking News Dagenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post Home > News

Youngsters from Barking Abbey School raise £500 for food bank charity

person

Jon King

Published: 3:00 PM December 8, 2020    Updated: 11:13 AM December 9, 2020
Youngsters from Barking Abbey with donated food. Students at the school have raised ?500 for The Trussell Trust charity. Pict...

Youngsters from Barking Abbey with donated food. Students at the school have raised ?500 for The Trussell Trust charity. Picture: Stuart Cohen - Credit: Archant

A group of youngsters has raised £500 for a food bank charity.

The pupils from Barking Abbey School in Sandringham Road, Barking, carried out the fundraising in aid of The Trussell Trust.

Naznin Bawla, head of personal development curriculum at the school, said: “It is amazing to see young people taking an active approach in tackling issues that affect them, their loved ones or community.

“This is why citizenship education is so important. It equips students with more than just knowledge.

“It teaches them skills they need in the wider world, especially if they are to make a difference.”

You may also want to watch:

All Barking Abbey students are entered for a GCSE in citizenship. As part of the course, they are required to take action on an issue which concerns them.

The youngsters chose food poverty, recognising it as a problem in Barking and Dagenham even before the pandemic.

Most Read

  1. 1 Solved rates plummet for homicides, sex attacks and robberies
  2. 2 Shop local: Dagenham businesswoman vows to fight till her last breath to keep the doors open
  3. 3 Football should be a safe and open space for everyone says West Ham forward Martha Thomas
  1. 4 Dagenham manager McMahon pleased with much-needed win at Weymouth
  2. 5 Hornchurch, Dagenham, Haringey and Wealdstone find out FA Trophy fate
  3. 6 More Crossrail test trains as project enters 'crucial' phase
  4. 7 Town hall approves 900 homes plan in Barking
  5. 8 Dagenham bounce back to winning ways at Weymouth
  6. 9 Guilty: Dagenham paedophile who handed himself in after spotting online police appeal
  7. 10 Para swimmer Brock Whiston thanks sponsors for help in lockdown

The students collected food for a food bank and raised money to pass on to The Trussell Trust.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

London | Exclusive

Solved rates plummet for homicides, sex attacks and robberies

Charles Thomson

person

Campaign

Shop local: Dagenham businesswoman vows to fight till her last breath to...

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

Football

Football should be a safe and open space for everyone says West Ham...

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon

Football

Dagenham manager McMahon pleased with much-needed win at Weymouth

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus