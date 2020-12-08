Youngsters from Barking Abbey School raise £500 for food bank charity

Published: 3:00 PM December 8, 2020 Updated: 11:13 AM December 9, 2020

Youngsters from Barking Abbey with donated food. Students at the school have raised ?500 for The Trussell Trust charity. Picture: Stuart Cohen - Credit: Archant

A group of youngsters has raised £500 for a food bank charity.

The pupils from Barking Abbey School in Sandringham Road, Barking, carried out the fundraising in aid of The Trussell Trust.

Naznin Bawla, head of personal development curriculum at the school, said: “It is amazing to see young people taking an active approach in tackling issues that affect them, their loved ones or community.

“This is why citizenship education is so important. It equips students with more than just knowledge.

“It teaches them skills they need in the wider world, especially if they are to make a difference.”

All Barking Abbey students are entered for a GCSE in citizenship. As part of the course, they are required to take action on an issue which concerns them.

The youngsters chose food poverty, recognising it as a problem in Barking and Dagenham even before the pandemic.

The students collected food for a food bank and raised money to pass on to The Trussell Trust.