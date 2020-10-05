Barking and Dagenham Council launches celebrity-backed campaign to dispel adoption myths

People are being encouraged to consider adoption. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Barking and Dagenham Council is encouraging more people to consider adoption with the launch of a celebrity-backed campaign.

Sinitta, who has adopted two children, is supporting the campaign. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Sinitta, who has adopted two children, is supporting the campaign. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Run in partnership with other councils, it aims to dispel the myths surrounding who can adopt after research showed 27 per cent of people considering adopting think they are not eligible.

Eighties pop singer Sinitta, TV vocal coaches Carrie and David Grant and comedian Joy Carter have joined forces with Barking and Dagenham Council and other local authorities across London for You Can Adopt.

Sinitta, who adopted a son and a daughter, addressed some of the reasons why people think they can’t adopt in a video.

She said: “I think probably most people like me just think that you’re not good enough for some reason, I don’t know why.

Carrie Grant and David Grant are backing the campaign. Picture: Sue Moore/PA Carrie Grant and David Grant are backing the campaign. Picture: Sue Moore/PA

“I did IVF, I worked with surrogates, I did everything and all of those journeys led to heartbreak - except adoption.

“The feeling of actually finally becoming a mother is almost indescribable. It’s just everything I wanted and more.”

The initiative aims to demonstrate that people from all walks of life can adopt. Common misconceptions are people who are single, over 50 or who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender cannot adopt, according to research carried out across London.

Potential parents from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds are encouraged to consider adopting as children from these groups wait longer to be matched with a new adoptive family.

Councillor Maureen Worby, cabinet member for health and social care integration in Barking and Dagenham, said: “With a diverse borough such as ours, there are children from all backgrounds that are in need of a loving home and it’s such a shame that there are people out there that could provide a safe, stable and loving home but don’t even consider applying for adoption as they don’t think that they are eligible.

“This is a massive missed opportunity, as so many of these people could provide these desperately in need homes for these children.”

Carrie Grant adopted son Nathan eight years ago. She said: “We already had three biological children, but we had room in our hearts and knew we had the opportunity to offer another child a loving home.

“I’d encourage anyone thinking about adoption to take the first step and find out more. It’s been such an incredible journey for our family.”

For more information visit youcanadopt.co.uk