Quarter of Barking and Dagenham's City Hall-funded affordable homes are complete, figures reveal

The number of GLA-funded affordable homes to have been completed since 2016 has been revealed. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Just over a quarter of the City Hall-funded affordable homes pledged for Barking and Dagenham since 2016 have been completed.

Figures from the London Datastore show 283 of the 1,055 affordable homes funded by the Greater London Authority (GLA) to have been started in the borough since Sadiq Khan became mayor have been completed - 27 per cent.

In 2016-17, work started on 312 new homes in Barking and Dagenham, with 96 of these - or 31pc - still not complete.

The following year, construction began on 194 new homes and in 2018-19 - the most recent period for which figures are available - work started on 549 homes.

Of the homes under construction in the past four years, 22 have been recorded as family homes - those with three or more bedrooms - although for many of the properties under construction, the number of bedrooms have not been recorded in the Datastore.

In comparison, 64 have been recorded as being studio or one-bedroom homes, and 62 as two-bedroom properties.

But Barking and Dagenham's housebuilding rate isn't as bad as some of the other east London boroughs - Havering is the second worst performing in the capital when it comes to builidng such homes, Just 76 have been completed in the last four years while in Redbridge, 147 of the homes have been finished.

A spokesman for the Mayor of London's office insisted City Hall was building more genuinely affordable homes than at any other time in history across the capital and last year started building more council homes in London than in any year since 1985.

He added: "Funding from the Mayor's Affordable Homes Programme is available for councils and housing associations across all areas of London.

"The Mayor is making progress fixing the housing crisis despite years of economic uncertainty linked to Brexit and having to repair the woeful legacy of the previous Mayor who prioritised expensive private homes over housing Londoners could afford."

Across London, construction has started on 34,525 GLA-funded homes since 2016. Of these, 12,294 have been completed.