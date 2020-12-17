£800k town hall fund promises boost for community groups

Published: 12:00 PM December 17, 2020

An £800,000 fund is set to benefit community organisations in the borough.

The endowment fund was agreed by Barking and Dagenham Council cabinet members on Tuesday, December 15.

It has been hailed by the town hall as creating a "permanent, inclusive, and sustainable" source of money for community groups.

Cllr Saima Ashraf, deputy leader and cabinet member for community leadership and engagement, said: “This is a huge and positive step forward for not only those in the social sector but our residents who will benefit greatly from the funds.

"I look forward to working closely with colleagues at BD Giving and all the wonderful work that will come about from this endowment fund.”

You may also want to watch:

The council is one of the first in London to create such an endowment which so far amounts to £806,308.

Additional funds are to be made available for the endowment at the end of this financial year.

It is due to be invested in further and topped up. The money it earns in the bank will then be available to support community groups.

The expectation is that the fund will capitalise on investment in the borough which is due to see more developments over the next 10 years.

Charity BD Giving, which oversees how the fund is used, has vowed to focus on improving the way people and organisations work together as well as building new relationships to increase and distribute resources.

Géraud de Ville de Goyet, chief executive of BD Giving, said: “The transfer of the endowment into BD Giving creates new opportunities for local people to take a lead on the decisions that impact their lives and a chance to create meaningful change for themselves, their family and their neighbourhood.

"I’m delighted that the council has taken this forward-thinking vision in a time of great stress and uncertainty for our community, allowing us to work with local people on common causes that will strengthen Barking and Dagenham.”

People are invited to attend an online celebratory event to share their ideas and ambitions for Barking and Dagenham, which is due to take place on January 26.