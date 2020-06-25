Search

Advanced search

Town Hall unveils plans to mark Armed Forces Day

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 June 2020

Armed Forces Day plans have been shared by the council. Picture: Luke Acton

Armed Forces Day plans have been shared by the council. Picture: Luke Acton

Archant

The council has released details of how it plans to mark Armed Forces Day.

The Armed Forces Day flag is due to be raised at the town hall in Barking today (June 26) and will continue to fly for the entire weekend.

Barking and Dagenham Council will also share a video celebrating people who have served or are now serving.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Saima Ashraf, the local authority’s deputy leader, said: “We are proud of those in the community who serve or have served.

“We know we cannot hold a public event like we would have hoped, but by raising the Armed Forces Day flag and celebrating those individuals through a special film, we can still recognise the great service these people did or continue to do for their country.”

The council is also encouraging people to pay tribute to the Armed Forces community for their hard work, dedication, and efforts to keep us safe by joining the #SaluteOurForces campaign.

This can be done by sharing a photo or video of yourself, friends or colleagues saluting and using the #SaluteOurForces hashtag.

Armed Forces Day itself is on Saturday, June 27.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Teen shot in broad daylight in Dagenham

Police were called to Mayesbrook Road, Dagenham to reports of a shooting. Picture: Google

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

‘She loved her job’: Tribute to Dagenham teacher who dedicated 50 years to profession

Renee Collins. Picture: Sue Snushall

Barking pastor who kept child slaves receives hefty sentence

Lucy Adeniji was sentenced to 11 and a half years

‘It’s hard for them to feel anything but grief’: Appeal launched after unexpected death of mum of two from Dagenham

L-R: Margaret, Daniel and Matthew. Picture: Jasmin Bath

Most Read

Teen shot in broad daylight in Dagenham

Police were called to Mayesbrook Road, Dagenham to reports of a shooting. Picture: Google

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

‘She loved her job’: Tribute to Dagenham teacher who dedicated 50 years to profession

Renee Collins. Picture: Sue Snushall

Barking pastor who kept child slaves receives hefty sentence

Lucy Adeniji was sentenced to 11 and a half years

‘It’s hard for them to feel anything but grief’: Appeal launched after unexpected death of mum of two from Dagenham

L-R: Margaret, Daniel and Matthew. Picture: Jasmin Bath

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers ‘cannot sign new players’ as contracts end

Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge and Kyle Wootton of Notts County during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Notts County, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 25th January 2020

Essex League clubs told ‘get ready for July 11 start’

Harold Wood batsmen take a break during their 2019 clash with Gidea Park & Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Coronavirus: FIFA outlines pathway out of crisis

FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Town Hall unveils plans to mark Armed Forces Day

Armed Forces Day plans have been shared by the council. Picture: Luke Acton

Coronavirus: Dagenham and Rainham MP urges government to include college plans in recovery strategy

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas has written to Chancellor Rishi Sunak urging the government to implement the Association of Colleges' post-coronavirus 'Rebuild' plan. Picture: Andrew Achilleos.