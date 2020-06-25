Town Hall unveils plans to mark Armed Forces Day

The council has released details of how it plans to mark Armed Forces Day.

The Armed Forces Day flag is due to be raised at the town hall in Barking today (June 26) and will continue to fly for the entire weekend.

Barking and Dagenham Council will also share a video celebrating people who have served or are now serving.

Cllr Saima Ashraf, the local authority’s deputy leader, said: “We are proud of those in the community who serve or have served.

“We know we cannot hold a public event like we would have hoped, but by raising the Armed Forces Day flag and celebrating those individuals through a special film, we can still recognise the great service these people did or continue to do for their country.”

The council is also encouraging people to pay tribute to the Armed Forces community for their hard work, dedication, and efforts to keep us safe by joining the #SaluteOurForces campaign.

This can be done by sharing a photo or video of yourself, friends or colleagues saluting and using the #SaluteOurForces hashtag.

Armed Forces Day itself is on Saturday, June 27.