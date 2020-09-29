Saddle up! Youngsters take to two wheels for Bike to School week

Isaac at the Learn and Ride session with Mollie McCulloch of Sustrans. Picture: Andrew Baker Archant

More than 300 pupils will be learning how to cycle as the delayed 2020 Bike to School week gets under way.

The national ride-to-school initiative, which was rescheduled from its usual spot in May due to Covid-19, will see cycle training delivered in 25 Barking and Dagenham schools.

Lessons will be carried out by Vandome Cycles, on behalf of Be First and Barking and Dagenham Council.

Be First’s Funmi Atolagbe said: “Bike to School week is a great way for children, parents and teachers to give travelling to and from school by bike a go.”

Sustrans is encouraging people to take up cycling in Becontree Heath.

It is running learn to ride sessions in Valence Park every Friday until October 30.

For details visit greeningthefiddlers.org/upcoming-activities or email hana.goodman@sustrans.org.uk