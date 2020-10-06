Search

Barking and Dagenham celebrates Black History Month

PUBLISHED: 17:12 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:12 06 October 2020

The Black History Month flag flies at Barking Town Hall. Picture: Jon King

Black History Month is underway with the borough celebrating the history, achievements and culture of black, African and Caribbean people.

To mark the start, the Black History Month flag was raised outside Barking Town Hall on Thursday and will be flying high throughout October.

This year’s programme of events includes live-streamed dance battles staged by Studio 3 Arts; an open mic poetry evening from Pen to Print and a screening of film My Mother’s Trunk Box.

Cllr Lynda Rice, cabinet member for equalities and diversity, said: “I know the format of our events will be different this year, but I’m really excited about the Black History Month programme.

“I hope all our residents will be open to the learning and sharing from the variety of events on offer this October.

“Black History Month is a fantastic time to really celebrate and acknowledge the contributions that black African and Caribbean communities have made not just to the borough but globally.”

To view the full programme visit lbbd.gov.uk/blackhistorymonth

