Barking and Dagenham Council borrowed more than £1billion last financial year, report shows

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 June 2020

Barking and Dagenham Council borrowed more than £1billion in the last financial year. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking and Dagenham Council borrowed more than £1billion in the last financial year. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

The council borrowed more than £1billion in the last financial year.

Clrr Dominic Twomey is the deputy leader of Barking and Dagenham Council. Picture credit: Sophie Morton.Clrr Dominic Twomey is the deputy leader of Barking and Dagenham Council. Picture credit: Sophie Morton.

Barking and Dagenham Council’s borrowing amounted to £1.116bn but did not break the local authority’s authorised limit of £1.152bn for 2019-20.

The sum did, however, exceed the town hall’s £1.052bn operational boundary limit as a result of short term borrowing to fund an investment, a council report detailing Barking and Dagenham’s finances shows.

Cllr Dominic Twomey, the council’s finance chief, said: “We have a duty to protect public money.

“But we also have a duty to to ensure we continue to run as many services as we possibly can above and beyond statutory levels.”

He explained that a decade of austerity meant local authorities across the country were forced into borrowing, pointing to Spelthorne Borough Council, which borrowed up to 50 times its income over permitted limits.

“You just can’t play fast and loose with public money,” he told cabinet colleagues in an online council meeting on June 16.

You may also want to watch:

He went on to say that the “prudent” team managing the council’s coffers had a good year “by and large”, adding that the authority complies with limits and indicators.

And Barking and Dagenham had a “very successful” year in comparison with other councils when it came to the interest rates it received.

He welcomed an average return on interest of 1.35 per cent for being more than half a per cent higher than London councils similar to Barking and Dagenham.

Work by the town hall’s companies, including Be First, could also benefit the borough if the economy starts to struggle in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The report shows that in the 2019-20 financial year, Barking and Dagenham held investments totalling £346.95million, up from £286.84m the year before.

Interest earned was £8.8m, up £2.2m on a budgeted £6.6m. Interest payable by the council amounted to £34.2m.

On loans it made, the council saw an average return of 3.57pc, down from 3.63pc in 2018-19.

Total long-term general fund borrowing was £579.7m, made up of loans from the market, the Public Works Loan Board, other local authorities, the European Investment Bank and the Green Investment Bank.

“Everything is pinned on our growth strategy,” Cllr Twomey said on the council’s borrowing. “Ultimately, the pandemic has put a slowing down on that. I’m confident we can take opportunities that present themselves.”

