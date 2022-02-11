Bus passenger numbers are rising in Barking and Dagenham following a reduction in numbers during the Covid pandemic - Credit: PA

Bus passenger numbers in Barking and Dagenham are approaching "normal", with ridership at around 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

And across the London, the number of passengers using the Tube has increased by more than 25pc since the beginning of January, according to the latest figures from TfL.

As commuters flock back to offices following the end of working from home guidance, Tube ridership is currently at around 60pc of pre-pandemic levels on weekdays, while bus passenger numbers are at around 75pc.

The new figures come as TfL scrambles to negotiate a long-term funding deal from the government amid continued financial uncertainty.

Last week, the Department for Transport (DfT) agreed a two-week extension of the current emergency funding package while negotiations continue over a more long-term deal.

TfL commissioner Andy Byford told the London Assembly transport committee this week that the terms offered by the government were “unacceptable in terms of the conditions that were attached”, though a DfT spokesperson said it is “false” to suggest any formal funding proposal had been made.

London’s transport network requires more than £1 billion of funding until April next year and faces the prospect of having to make cuts to bus and Tube services, with more than 100 bus routes facing the axe if a deal is not reached.

New Deputy Mayor for Transport Seb Dance said the latest ridership figures “highlight how vital a comprehensive bus network is for London” and that it is “crucial that the government agree long-term capital funding" to keep services running.

Mr Dance said: “London’s transport network is crucial for a sustainable recovery, and it’s fantastic to see passengers confidently using it as they return to workplaces and to enjoy all the city has to offer."

One year ago, TfL commissioner Andy Byford predicted public transport ridership in London would reach about 90pc of pre-pandemic levels by March 2022, but TfL bosses now say the Tube passenger numbers will never again return to previous levels as working from home and hybrid working arrangements remain the norm.

