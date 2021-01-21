Hundreds of shops found not complying with Covid rules

Published: 5:40 PM January 21, 2021

Enforcement officers found more than 200 essential businesses which were not complying with Covid-19 rules. - Credit: Archant

Four shops were caught trading when they should have been closed and hundreds more weren't complying with Covid-19 rules during enforcement visits.

Council officers visited more than 1,800 businesses from January 11-18 to check they were following government rules.

Of those visited that were open, 209 were not complying.

The town hall says 173 were offered advice and eight were given proper signage to display.

Four other non-essential businesses openly trading in breach of the rules were handed prohibition notices, with further action to be taken if they don’t close.

Cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, Cllr Margaret Mullane, said: “We know it is tough for non-essential businesses during this time, but I must ask them to please continue following the rules – it is to keep us all safe.”

Visit www.lbbd.gov.uk/covidabuse to report a business breaking the rules.