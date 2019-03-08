Barking and Dagenham Council's volunteer appeal for looked after children project

Maureen Worby. Picture: LBBD Andreas Grieger PHOTOGRAPHER

The council has launched a scheme giving adults a chance to put a smile on the faces of children in care.

Barking and Dagenham Council's indpendent visitor project involves matching volunteers with a child being looked after by the local authority to give them new opportunities.

Cllr Maureen Worby, cabinet member for social care and health integration, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to give something special to a young person and I would encourage people to get involved.

“All children deserve the best start in life, however, there are many that are not so fortunate. Providing them with the opportunity to do things that they usually wouldn't, will certainly put a smile on their faces.”

Participants tasked with building the youngsters' confidence and self-esteem will meet the child they are assigned to six times a year.

Activities include taking part in leisure pursuits with the scheme including training and ongoing support. Expenses are paid with some trips outside the borough meaning volunteers need to be willing to travel.

For more contact Tracey Clarke on tracey.clarke@lbbd.gov.uk or call 07968 511822 or visit the council website.