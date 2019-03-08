Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barking and Dagenham Council's volunteer appeal for looked after children project

PUBLISHED: 07:09 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:09 24 April 2019

Maureen Worby. Picture: LBBD

Maureen Worby. Picture: LBBD

Andreas Grieger PHOTOGRAPHER

The council has launched a scheme giving adults a chance to put a smile on the faces of children in care.

Barking and Dagenham Council's indpendent visitor project involves matching volunteers with a child being looked after by the local authority to give them new opportunities.

Cllr Maureen Worby, cabinet member for social care and health integration, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to give something special to a young person and I would encourage people to get involved.

“All children deserve the best start in life, however, there are many that are not so fortunate. Providing them with the opportunity to do things that they usually wouldn't, will certainly put a smile on their faces.”

Participants tasked with building the youngsters' confidence and self-esteem will meet the child they are assigned to six times a year.

Activities include taking part in leisure pursuits with the scheme including training and ongoing support. Expenses are paid with some trips outside the borough meaning volunteers need to be willing to travel.

For more contact Tracey Clarke on tracey.clarke@lbbd.gov.uk or call 07968 511822 or visit the council website.

Most Read

Raheem Sterling to pay for the funeral of Dagenham schoolboy Damary Dawkins

Raheem Sterling with Damary Dawkins and Beverley De-Gale from the Afro-Carribean Leukaemia Trust (ACLT). Picture: ACLT

Four arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in Dagenham

The man was found dead at an address in Hedgeman's Road. Pic: Google

Appeal to find missing Dagenham teenager

Kane was last seen on April 11. Pic: Family handout

Tributes paid to ‘brilliant’ Barking volunteer with a gift for storytelling

Sid passed away at the age of 94. Picture: ERIC FEASEY

Barking and Dagenham pledges £38million to spruce up housing stock

Cameron Geddes. Picture: LBBD

Most Read

Raheem Sterling to pay for the funeral of Dagenham schoolboy Damary Dawkins

Raheem Sterling with Damary Dawkins and Beverley De-Gale from the Afro-Carribean Leukaemia Trust (ACLT). Picture: ACLT

Four arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in Dagenham

The man was found dead at an address in Hedgeman's Road. Pic: Google

Appeal to find missing Dagenham teenager

Kane was last seen on April 11. Pic: Family handout

Tributes paid to ‘brilliant’ Barking volunteer with a gift for storytelling

Sid passed away at the age of 94. Picture: ERIC FEASEY

Barking and Dagenham pledges £38million to spruce up housing stock

Cameron Geddes. Picture: LBBD

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking fall to Aveley in last home fixture

Barking players walk off the pitch (pic Terry Gilbert)

Dagenham fire destroys lean to

A lean to was destroyed during a fire in Dagenham. Picture: LONDON FIRE BRIGADE

Barking and Dagenham Council’s volunteer appeal for looked after children project

Maureen Worby. Picture: LBBD

Cricket: Essex lose out to injury-hit Surrey

Alastair Cook of Essex leaves the field having been dismissed during Surrey vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at the Kia Oval on 23rd April 2019

Barking set to play last home fixture on grass

Abs Seymour holds off a Basildon rival (pic Terry Gilbert)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists