News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Gallery

Pictures: Dancing and drumming as carnival celebration returns to Barking

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:53 PM July 11, 2022
Soca artist Triniboi Joocie joined by other carnival performers

Soca artist Triniboi Joocie joined by other carnival performers - Credit: Bonnie Britain

The street was filled with singing, dancing and drumming as the Barking and Dagenham Carnival returned last weekend.

Organised by Ukon Careers, the sights and sounds of the carnival were back at the Barking Learning Centre and in the town square after two years of online-only festivals due to the Covid pandemic.

Revellers at Barking and Dagenham Carnival 2022

Revellers at Barking and Dagenham Carnival 2022 - Credit: Bonnie Britain

The event, which ran from 1pm to 6pm on July 9 and was also streamed online, featured performances from international carnival artists, community groups, schools and street dancers.

Revellers were entertained with steel pan, soca, African drumming, tamboo bamboo and samba performances, as well as carnival craft-making workshops.

Children from Gascoigne Primary School in Barking dance in self-made masks

Children from Gascoigne Primary School in Barking dance in self-made masks - Credit: Bonnie Britain

The carnival, originally called Barking Carnival, was set up in 2014 as a children’s celebration.

Organisers say it has since transformed into a family event open to all - including senior citizens, children and people with disabilities  - with the aim of raising awareness of carnival arts.

A performer in colourful carnival dress

A performer in colourful carnival dress - Credit: Bonnie Britain

Local man Innocente dances to the drum beat

Local man Innocente dances to the drum beat - Credit: Bonnie Britain

A dancer at Barking and Dagenham Carnival 2022

A dancer at Barking and Dagenham Carnival 2022 - Credit: Bonnie Britain

Performers donned colourful carnival outfits

Performers donned colourful carnival outfits - Credit: Bonnie Britain

RASPO UK playing steel drums at the carnival

RASPO UK playing steel drums at the carnival - Credit: Bonnie Britain

Barking and Dagenham dance crew Konverse performed at the carnival

Barking and Dagenham dance crew Konverse performed at the carnival - Credit: Bonnie Britain

People dressed up in colourful carnival costumes for the event

People dressed up in colourful carnival costumes for the event - Credit: Bonnie Britain

Gascoigne Primary School pupils wore masks they made themselves for the carnival

Gascoigne Primary School pupils wore masks they made themselves for the carnival - Credit: Bonnie Britain

Alex from Iroko hosting a drum workshop

Alex from Iroko hosting a drum workshop - Credit: Bonnie Britain

A dancer performing in a colourful dress

A dancer performing in a colourful dress - Credit: Bonnie Britain

Local Jennie enjoying the sights and sounds of the carnival

Local Jennie enjoying the sights and sounds of the carnival - Credit: Bonnie Britain

Soca artist Triniboi Joocie performing

Soca artist Triniboi Joocie performing - Credit: Bonnie Britain

Dancers from local group Konverse 

Dancers from local group Konverse - Credit: Bonnie Britain

Moko Jumbie performers

Moko Jumbie performers - Credit: Bonnie Britain

Revellers at Barking and Dagenham Carnival 2022

Revellers at Barking and Dagenham Carnival 2022 - Credit: Bonnie Britain

Event stewards got in to carnival spirit

Event stewards got into the carnival spirit - Credit: Bonnie Britain

Revellers joining in the fun

Revellers joining in the fun - Credit: Bonnie Britain

Children making their own masks during a workshop

Children making their own masks during a workshop - Credit: Bonnie Britain

Barking and Dagenham Mayor Faruk Choudhury and Councillor Sade Bright delivering the opening speech

Barking and Dagenham Mayor Faruk Choudhury and Councillor Sade Bright delivering the opening speech - Credit: Bonnie Britain

Moko Jumbie performers dance with members of the crowd in the town square

Moko Jumbie performers dance with members of the crowd in the town square - Credit: Bonnie Britain


Barking and Dagenham News

Don't Miss

BHRUT said it has been able to cut one of its waiting lists due to "super clinics"

Queen's Hospital

BHRUT cuts two-year wait list to almost zero after previous admin error

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
A black cab pumps exhaust fumes into the atmosphere at Vauxhall Cross in south London.

Barking and Dagenham gets lowly ranking for 'healthy streets'

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Some of the east London offenders who were jailed in June

London Live News

Jailed: 8 east London offenders put behind bars in June

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
East Area BCU officer has been charged with stalking

London Live News

Serving Met officer suspended from duty after stalking charge

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon