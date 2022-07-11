Gallery

Soca artist Triniboi Joocie joined by other carnival performers - Credit: Bonnie Britain

The street was filled with singing, dancing and drumming as the Barking and Dagenham Carnival returned last weekend.

Organised by Ukon Careers, the sights and sounds of the carnival were back at the Barking Learning Centre and in the town square after two years of online-only festivals due to the Covid pandemic.

Revellers at Barking and Dagenham Carnival 2022 - Credit: Bonnie Britain

The event, which ran from 1pm to 6pm on July 9 and was also streamed online, featured performances from international carnival artists, community groups, schools and street dancers.

Revellers were entertained with steel pan, soca, African drumming, tamboo bamboo and samba performances, as well as carnival craft-making workshops.

Children from Gascoigne Primary School in Barking dance in self-made masks - Credit: Bonnie Britain

The carnival, originally called Barking Carnival, was set up in 2014 as a children’s celebration.

Organisers say it has since transformed into a family event open to all - including senior citizens, children and people with disabilities - with the aim of raising awareness of carnival arts.

A performer in colourful carnival dress - Credit: Bonnie Britain

Local man Innocente dances to the drum beat - Credit: Bonnie Britain

A dancer at Barking and Dagenham Carnival 2022 - Credit: Bonnie Britain

Performers donned colourful carnival outfits - Credit: Bonnie Britain

RASPO UK playing steel drums at the carnival - Credit: Bonnie Britain

Barking and Dagenham dance crew Konverse performed at the carnival - Credit: Bonnie Britain

People dressed up in colourful carnival costumes for the event - Credit: Bonnie Britain

Gascoigne Primary School pupils wore masks they made themselves for the carnival - Credit: Bonnie Britain

Alex from Iroko hosting a drum workshop - Credit: Bonnie Britain

A dancer performing in a colourful dress - Credit: Bonnie Britain

Local Jennie enjoying the sights and sounds of the carnival - Credit: Bonnie Britain

Soca artist Triniboi Joocie performing - Credit: Bonnie Britain

Dancers from local group Konverse - Credit: Bonnie Britain

Moko Jumbie performers - Credit: Bonnie Britain

Revellers at Barking and Dagenham Carnival 2022 - Credit: Bonnie Britain

Event stewards got into the carnival spirit - Credit: Bonnie Britain

Revellers joining in the fun - Credit: Bonnie Britain

Children making their own masks during a workshop - Credit: Bonnie Britain

Barking and Dagenham Mayor Faruk Choudhury and Councillor Sade Bright delivering the opening speech - Credit: Bonnie Britain

Moko Jumbie performers dance with members of the crowd in the town square - Credit: Bonnie Britain



